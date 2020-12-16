TheStreet
Ash and Jack's Impromptu Briefing

Real Vision

Featuring : Ash Bennington and  Jack Farley

Ash Bennington welcomes Jack Farley, who is filling in for Dave Floyd.

Senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes Real Vision’s Jack Farley, who is filling in for Dave Floyd. Jack and Ash break down the rising volumes of put option contracts on DoorDash, and the announcement that Blade Urban Air Mobility will go public in 2021 via a SPAC. Ash then provides his analysis on COVID-19 hospitalizations and Georgia’s elections. Lastly, Ash and Jack discuss big tech valuations and preview this week’s interviews. In the intro, Haley Draznin updates viewers on REITs and Congress’ stimulus progress.

