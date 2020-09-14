TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search

Encouraging Economic News for September

Pham Do Chi

Interestingly enough, Wall Street Journal this holiday weekend must finally give a rosy picture of the ongoing economic recovery, as observed in August.
While noting 1.4 million more people got jobs, defying the pessimists, this helped bring 10.5 millions jobs in the last 4 months, or about half of the lost jobs due to the recession started in February.

This, together with an average increase in hourly wages of 4.65%, helps to support the most important recovery in consumer spending—constituting 70% of total GDP.
Further, it was fueled by pent-up demand in preceding months with increased savings and, surprisingly, the favorable impact of wealth effects from rising home and stock prices. Home prices are up 12% from last August, and the DJ index rose a superb 51% since the March 23 trough.

Manufacturing is also rebounding, with the manufacturing index in August hit a 21-month high.

These observations are most strongly supported by the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s (thru GDPNow formula) prediction that 3rd quarter growth (for July-September 2020) will be nearly a whopping 30 percent annualized rate (or year-over-year basis).
This is quite an encouraging prediction for the near future.

But more shocking is a candid conclusion by the leftist WSJ as follows :“The economy still has a long way to go to return to its pre-Covid heights, and that will take time and probably a vaccine. Covid aside, the biggest barrier to recovery now is election uncertainty and the potential for anti-growth policies if Democrats take the Senate as well as the House and Presidency. Meanwhile, happy Labor Day”.

Luckily, more and more people, including in particular the mainstream media, are beginning to see the truth./.

Pham Do Chi, Ph.D.

Florida

Photo: Hiroyuki Takeda


Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Don't Play Apple's iPhone Event

The Street

Don’t Expect Miracles From the Multilaterals

Latin American and Caribbean economies need help, but organizations like the IDB are also stretched thin.

ocanuto

From Trump’s TikTok Mess to US Tech Cold War against China

Dr Dan Steinbock

Brazil, South Korea: two tales of climbing an income ladder

The “middle-income trap” has captured many developing countries, like Brazil. South Korea maintained its pace of evolution, reaching a high-income status

ocanuto

Nvidia Just Extended Its Lead Over Competitors: Here's How

The Street

Global trade: from ‘rule of law’ to ‘law of the jungle’

Instead of rule of law, the US’s bilateral handling of its super-strong market condition resembles the law of the jungle

ocanuto

by

jhonsmith24

Is Social Capital the Secret Ingredient for Entrepreneurial Success?

Much has been said and written about the spectacular leap in innovation by Chile, Israel, Rwanda, and South Korea.

Economonitor

by

cathybass

Overlapping Globalizations

Developments in manufacturing are leading to a partial reversal of GVCs. One Belt One Road is a parallel move otherwise

ocanuto

by

fmwhatsapp

Fed Monetary Policy, Inverted Yield Curve and US and Global Economic Outlooks

We approach here whether lights on next monetary policy events can be obtained from reading the Fed's minutes of July

ocanuto

by

MyBoy

Filling the infrastructure financing gap

The contrast between the dearth of investments in infrastructure and the savings-liquidity glut can be reduced

ocanuto

by

krismith