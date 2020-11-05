Managing editor, Ed Harrison, welcomes Stephen Kalayjian, chief market strategist of Ticker Tocker, to discuss the elevated levels of volatility and his forward outlook for markets over the coming months. With the U.S. election coming up in less than a week, Kalayjian describes how not only are markets are being worn down by the torrent of uncertainty surrounding policy outcomes with each respective administration, but also by how the sensitivity of this year's election and the events that will unfold in the coming weeks are keeping markets on edge with COVID-19 exacerbating tensions further. He explains where he sees the opportunities and downside risk in U.S. equities in light of these circumstances and why the perception of economic growth in large cap tech stocks will propel their prices up further for the rest of 2020 through the beginning of 2021. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin analyzes the U.S. economy's record GDP growth, but explains the real obstacles going forward that will slow the recovery, perhaps severely.