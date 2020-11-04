TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search

U.S. Election Rattles Markets, But Investors Should Sit Tight – For Now

Nigel Green

Global markets will be shaken by U.S. election uncertainty, and investors should sit tight and not reposition as yet.

President Trump falsely claimed victory on Wednesday morning before all votes have been counted, he called the election a ‘major fraud on the American public’ and demanded no more votes be counted.

This would mean the outcome will be contested by the Democrats and could result in a lengthy, complex court battle, and also likely on the streets of America too.

This mammoth uncertainty within the world’s biggest economy will send some global stock markets into a tailspin as investors become rattled about a clear outcome taking longer to achieve than anticipated.

Indeed, a chaotic contested outcome is just what the markets didn’t want.

As it stands, the election is down to the wire and the result will shape global financial markets for years.

Coupled with the fact that both candidates for the White House have such different agendas on topics such as taxes, infrastructure spending, tech regulation, energy and stimulus to bolster the economy, investors should sit tight and not reposition their portfolios. Just yet.

Renewables, industrials and cyclical stocks will likely flourish under the Biden administration, whereas the oil and gas, financial and healthcare sectors, amongst others, would benefit from Trump staying in the White House.

The markets had priced-in a Biden win, which may still be the case, but more chaos is on the way before then.

History has taught us that stocks tend to go up, regardless of which party controls the White House, but how your portfolio is balanced matters.

As such, investors should ride out the temporary volatility until the outcome is clearer.

Nigel Green is CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations.

photo: Erik (HASH) Hersman


Comments

Financial Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

China’s New 15-Year Vision: ‘Dual Circulation’ to Sustainable Growth

Dr Dan Steinbock

Banking Sector May Already Be Helping In US Recovery

Naagesh Padmanaban

Possible Contested U.S. Election? Investors Should Prepare Now

Nigel Green

Avoid Oil Stocks Before, After Election: Expert Say

The Street

Jim Cramer's Advice for Tech Earnings: 'Do Nothing'

The Street

Jim Cramer Says Pandemic Was a Saving Grace for Ford

The Street

Walking on Eggshells: Markets on High Alert with the Election & COVID-19

Managing editor, Ed Harrison, welcomes Stephen Kalayjian, chief market strategist of Ticker Tocker, to discuss the elevated levels of volatility and his forward outlook for markets over the coming months. With the U.S. election coming up in less than a week, Kalayjian describes how not only are markets are being worn down by the torrent of uncertainty surrounding policy outcomes with each respective administration, but also by how the sensitivity of this year's election and the events that will unfold in the coming weeks are keeping markets on edge with COVID-19 exacerbating tensions further. He explains where he sees the opportunities and downside risk in U.S. equities in light of these circumstances and why the perception of economic growth in large cap tech stocks will propel their prices up further for the rest of 2020 through the beginning of 2021. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin analyzes the U.S. economy's record GDP growth, but explains the real obstacles going forward that will slow the recovery, perhaps severely.

Real Vision

Cannabis Stocks: What Election Means for Legalization

The Street

6 Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Election

The Street

Online Holiday Sales Could Shatter All Previous Records: Adobe Analytics

The Street