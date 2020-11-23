TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search

Stock market’s ‘Great Rotation’ May Catch Investors Off-Guard

Nigel Green

Increasing noise around the rotation from growth to value stocks on upbeat vaccine news is misguided and may well catch-out investors.

A number of major advances in the fight against Covid-19 is leading to an unparalleled rotation in stocks, a counter movement by traders from one equity class or sector into another.

A higher level of optimism driven by progress towards the roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine has prompted many investors around the world to move away from several of 2020’s high-flying stocks, and instead go for those left troubled by coronavirus.

Over the past few days, we’ve seen a significant, extreme rotation from growth to momentum stocks, including stay-at-home tech, to value funds, including financials and industrials, following the positive vaccine news.

Expectations for a potential Covid-19 vaccine are real and the developments are, undoubtedly, extremely positive news for humanity.

That said, the Great Rotation could be misguided, and investors could find themselves being caught out.

They could look to the future to a post-pandemic era with an economy that’s free of the virus. However, the world, global economy, how we live, do business and interact with one another has deeply changed.

It’s highly improbable that things will return to exactly how they were before the crisis, and there are several characteristics of the so-called ‘new normal’ that people advocate. Therefore, these major changes in trend will unlikely be reversed.

A prime example is working from home. Even if only 20% of office staff return to the office full-time, the change in working patterns is vast.

Other examples include videoconferencing replacing business travel, and the rise of online retail. Consumers have truly embraced online shopping, so will they just return to the stores after all this? Then, of course there’s the increased use of apps for everyday tasks including banking and even medical appointments, amongst many other things.

Covid-19 has fast-tracked the growing trend that existed before the pandemic in numerous ways, towards consumer convenience, for 24/7 access, and on-demand.

As such, disposing of stocks that support these key shifts in society and the economy in favour of so-called recovery stocks could well catch investors out.

Moreover, the introduction of a mass global vaccine programme will be a lengthy process in regard to logistics and, of course, tackling the issue of the vaccine cynics.

As a result, the optimal way for investors to best-position themselves to make the most of the opportunities and circumvent the risks is to have a broad spread of investments and avoid second guessing the market.

Nigel Green is CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations.

Photo: Kevin Gessner


Comments

Financial Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

World’s Largest Free-Trade Pact Inspiration for Global Recovery

From RCEP and BRICS to APEC and G20 Summits

Dr Dan Steinbock

Is A Double-Dip Recession On The Horizon?

Featuring: Haley Draznin, Jack Farley, and Ed Harrison

Real Vision

Tesla, Banks, Bonds, and Bitcoin

Ed Harrison hosts Tommy Thornton to discuss the opportunities and risks on the investment horizon.

Real Vision

A Technical Framework for Trading Ambivalent Markets

Real Vision senior editor, Ash Bennington, welcomes Dave Floyd of Aspen Trading Group back to the Daily Briefing to evaluate price action in the S&P 500, the U.S. 10 year Treasury note, and a variety of currency pairs. Dave shares his framework for trading these asset classes, incorporating technical indicators such as moving averages, stochastic oscillators, relative strength indicators, Fibonacci retracement levels as well as some proprietary trading signals from Aspen Trading Group. Dave and Ash discuss how the relationship between price to volume can reveal “footprints” in various markets to identify inflection points. Finally, Dave shares his own views on the psychology of trading such as knowing when to be cautious and when to pull the trigger. Real Vision's Haley Draznin explains why the markets fell on Tuesday after record highs on Monday, looking closely at the timeline for a vaccine, uptick in coronavirus cases, Tesla moving to the S&P 500 from the Nasdaq, and US retail sales missing expectations. To sign-up to Real Vision to watch these interviews, click here: https://www.realvision.com/paradigm-shift

Real Vision

How Amazon Pharmacy Works, Services Offered

The Street

Pfizer Presses Forward With Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Street

RPEC: Why the World’s Largest Free-Trade Pact Matters

Dr Dan Steinbock

Quantitative easing in emerging market economies

The pandemic global financial shock has sparked the inclusion of QE as a policy tool also available for central banks of EME

ocanuto

Trump Fired, Biden Hired, What Next?

Dr Dan Steinbock

Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Loves Oil Right Now, Sell Occidental Petroleum

The Street