TheStreet home
Economonitor
NewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
NFTs - The Investment Megatrend of the Next Decade

NFTs - The Investment Megatrend of the Next Decade

Author:
Publish date:

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, will become a fundamental part of the tech investment megatrend of the next decade.

This is despite the drops of around 80% over the past few days in the NFT market, from a $102 million peak in NFT transactions in one day in early May.

NFTs are digital collectibles encoded onto a blockchain that create a unique digital watermark indicating ownership and the digital rights to that collectible.

Over recent months, a number of major fashion brands, global sports franchises and household name artists and musicians have launched NFTS.

Back in April, auction house Christie’s sold “Everydays” the First 5000 Days,” a digital artwork in JPEG form by an artist known as Beeple, for US$69.3 million – the third-most-expensive work ever sold by a living artist.

The short-term fall in NFT transactions in recent weeks is not at all surprising. This market is still incredibly new, and something that the majority of investors still don’t understand or even know about.

Nevertheless, technology will inevitably be the decade’s investment megatrend. And it’s my view that NFTs will become an essential part of this.

There are four principal reasons for this.

First, our daily lives are increasingly tech-driven, and this is accelerating all the time.

Second, demographics. With the younger so-called ‘digital natives’ having grown up under the influence of the internet and other tech, demand will inevitably increase for tech-orientated products such as digital investments.

Third, interest and investment in cryptocurrencies is constantly on the rise – which is how NFTs are bought.

Fourth, NFTs are positively changing business models, particularly in the creative industries, which are growing in economic, cultural and social importance throughout Asia.

As an example, artists and musicians can offer enhanced virtual experiences for collectors and buyers, they can show their works aren’t forgeries and can include criteria to obtain royalties every time their works are resold in the future.

Of course, the NFT market is not without its sceptics.

A number of traditionalist commentators have rebuffed NFTs as a fad. Yet I would say these people would have likely dismissed the internet back in the 90s and ecommerce giants such as Amazon as pure hype in the 2000s.

The main factor in play is that millennials, especially Gen Z, lead digital lives and it’s a natural progression to want to take digital representations of luxury brands, music and art into these worlds. And this has value.

That said, although NFTs’ dominance will continue to grow over the coming decade, the market is still very new and highly speculative.

As such the risks are high and investors must be extremely cautious.

Photo: The Focal Project


24689982516_53bc1d8e56_k
News

Genocide Politics: The Zenz-Xinjiang Case

8479797235_1ba4e5ec5b_k
Latin America

El Salvador is First Country to Adopt Bitcoin

437CEEE3750B4C868BBBAD7D22D666E9
News

American Foreign Policy: The Rest of the Story

51155424168_b0b242250a_6k
Financial Markets

NFTs - The Investment Megatrend of the Next Decade

video 14 PCNS Brazil and South Korea - 2 tales of a MI Trap
Latin America

Brazil and South Korea: Two Tales of a Middle-Income Trap

2021-06-03-AQ-OC+Pepe-hand-holding-globe-LAC
Latin America

Global Recovery May Not Be Enough for Latin America

video 13 PCNS natural wealth and growth in SSA
Emerging Markets

Natural Wealth and Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa

unnamed
News

The Next 100 Days

206771464_6089bf19eb_z
News

Inflation Myths & the US Economic Rebound 2021