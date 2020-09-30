A Market Crash to Hit All Assets Is Coming, Says Investor In All Cash
Pham Do Chi
Indranil Ghosh
U.S. stock and corporate bond markets performed extraordinarily well from the March financial shock caused by covid-19 to the end of last month. Then, three consecutive weeks of decline in the three major stock market indexes have been followed this week by a global slump attributed to fears of new lockdowns. A period of disconnect of financial markets with the underlying real economy has culminated in a revelation of the former’s high dependency to Federal Reserve policies
ocanuto