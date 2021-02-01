Economonitor
NewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
Investors Should Keep a Close Eye on Biden’s Regulatory Stance on ESG Investing

Investors Should Keep a Close Eye on Biden’s Regulatory Stance on ESG Investing

Author:
Publish date:

Joe Biden’s predicted regulatory changes will drive environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing to become the ultimate megatrend.

As the U.S. President selects Gary Gensler to head the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), we will likely see Joe Biden’s administration moving into an era of responsible and sustainable investing.

As well as the tougher approach to the use of fossil fuels and Biden’s promise to act fast to tackle the climate emergency, Gensler will also likely make heavy reforms and widen ESG investing and corporate disclosure rules in the U.S.

Indeed, it can be assumed that Gensler would have the major support on the Commission.

Whilst in her role as acting SEC chair, Allison Herren Lee said that during her time as a Commissioner, “I have focused on climate and sustainability, and those issues will continue to be a priority for me.”

In The New York Times she wrote: “Both investors and the broader public need clear information about how businesses are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, and how they are managing — or not managing — climate risks internally. Realistically, that can happen only through mandatory public disclosure.”

If the SEC boosts green investment regulations, as predicted, it will narrow the transatlantic gap that has come about over the past few years as European watchdogs proceeded with stricter ESG investing and disclosure regulations.

At the beginning of last year, I defined ESG investing as a ‘megatrend’ of the decade. Indeed, during the year inflow doubled and ESG funds out-performed the market.

However, the ‘megatrend’ definition now appears something of an understatement should the U.S. move towards ESG-related regulatory reforms and comes into line with Europe.

If this happens, responsible investing will become the ultimate investment megatrend.

The potential changes to the regulations in the U.S. on ESG investing and corporate disclosures are not as yet heavily priced-in to markets.

As such, investors should closely monitor this area and make the most of the opportunities.

Nigel Green is CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations.

Photo: stingrayschuller


49838949237_d301eb62ed_k
Financial Markets

Investors Should Keep a Close Eye on Biden’s Regulatory Stance on ESG Investing

  • By Nigel Green
    1 hour ago
14666217850_dcee81ef82_k
Financial Markets

Gamestop—And the Game That Never Stops!

  • By Jack Rasmus
    1 hour ago
26362814195_76c864accd_k
News

J&J Says One-Shot Vaccine 66% Effective Overall: Latest on Race to End Pandemic

  • By The Street
    Jan 29, 2021
8206088016_fe23b2a63c_k (1)
Financial Markets

Oil Faces 'Significant Headwinds' Over Next Few Years: Analyst

  • By The Street
    Jan 29, 2021
297287707_b4f26f8642_c
Financial Markets

How This Veteran Trader Understands GME 'Phenomenon'

  • By The Street
    Jan 29, 2021
14666359877_65d2f64ce0_k
Financial Markets

Will GME Stock Surge, Reddit Change Market Psychology?

  • By The Street
    Jan 29, 2021
3090841071_b67ad69cb7_k
Financial Markets

AMC Looks to Cash In on Reddit-Driven Share-Price Surge

  • By The Street
    Jan 28, 2021
49131065268_4377bd3b90_b
Financial Markets

What Politicians Are Saying About Robinhood

  • By The Street
    Jan 28, 2021
13593556115_41cc7a26bb_k
Financial Markets

Understanding GameStop: What This Seasoned Investor Needs to See FromWallStreetBets

  • By The Street
    Jan 28, 2021