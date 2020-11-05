TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
Comments

Financial Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buy Costco Stock in Contested Election: Expert Says

The Street

What History Tells Investors About What Comes After 2020 Election

The Street

U.S. Election Rattles Markets, But Investors Should Sit Tight – For Now

Nigel Green

China’s New 15-Year Vision: ‘Dual Circulation’ to Sustainable Growth

Dr Dan Steinbock

Banking Sector May Already Be Helping In US Recovery

Naagesh Padmanaban

Possible Contested U.S. Election? Investors Should Prepare Now

Nigel Green

Avoid Oil Stocks Before, After Election: Expert Say

The Street

Jim Cramer's Advice for Tech Earnings: 'Do Nothing'

The Street

Jim Cramer Says Pandemic Was a Saving Grace for Ford

The Street

Walking on Eggshells: Markets on High Alert with the Election & COVID-19

Managing editor, Ed Harrison, welcomes Stephen Kalayjian, chief market strategist of Ticker Tocker, to discuss the elevated levels of volatility and his forward outlook for markets over the coming months. With the U.S. election coming up in less than a week, Kalayjian describes how not only are markets are being worn down by the torrent of uncertainty surrounding policy outcomes with each respective administration, but also by how the sensitivity of this year's election and the events that will unfold in the coming weeks are keeping markets on edge with COVID-19 exacerbating tensions further. He explains where he sees the opportunities and downside risk in U.S. equities in light of these circumstances and why the perception of economic growth in large cap tech stocks will propel their prices up further for the rest of 2020 through the beginning of 2021. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin analyzes the U.S. economy's record GDP growth, but explains the real obstacles going forward that will slow the recovery, perhaps severely.

Real Vision