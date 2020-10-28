Managing editor, Ed Harrison, talks to Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group, about some of the most recent macroeconomic data releases such as jobless claims and existing home sales and what they portend for the economy. Boockvar also explains why recent comments from the Fed and the level on the 10-year Treasury bond matter. What this means: The macro is telling Boockvar to watch for an uptick in cyclical inflation and he's using it in conjunction with bottoms-up analysis to build a portfolio. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin analyzes the surge in corporate bonds as companies have done so much refinancing in one year and she looks at the new jobless claims out today which are at the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.