Economonitor
NewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
Coinbase Listing: Bitcoin Investors Must Expect More Crypto Regulations

Coinbase Listing: Bitcoin Investors Must Expect More Crypto Regulations

Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday was a big day for Bitcoin and crypto.

The largest cryptocurrency platform in the United States, Coinbase listed on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Coinbase’s IPO truly was a historic day for the cryptoverse and is undoubtedly driven by the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, inherently linked to Coinbase, having risen 800% and 1,300% respectively over the past year.

However, along with these spectacular price increases, and as cryptocurrencies become more and more embedded within the global financial system, and of course as Coinbase’s IPO will reach a much larger investment base, investors need to expect more government scrutiny.

Naturally, governments, central banks and regulators will be keen to protect the currency status quo.

Indeed, in my view, increased crypto regulation is unavoidable.

Although, Bitcoin investors should not be put off by the potential increased government scrutiny.

Huge crypto crackdowns are unlikely as digital currencies are increasingly regarded as the future of money, even by traditionalists.

Proportionate regulation should be encouraged. It would help to protect investors, strengthen the market, tackle criminality and reduce the chance of disrupting global financial stability, as well as offering a possible economic boost over the long-term to those countries which introduce it.

The Coinbase IPO underlines how cryptocurrencies, in some form or another, are going nowhere. And the market will only grow.

As such, investors should be aware that heightened regulation is set to become a higher priority.

Nigel Green is CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations.

Photo: The Focal Project


51016417631_a45a393f8e_k
Financial Markets

Coinbase Listing: Bitcoin Investors Must Expect More Crypto Regulations

48016938073_54713268fd_k
Asia

Orchestrated Conflicts in the South China Sea

Full office of software checkers
Europe

NEW: Leaked EU AI regulation, Update 1.  Creating an army of Software Checkers?

42549919800_9df91d3bc1_k
News

Coinbase's Historic Wall Street Debut, How It Got Here

5928013743_c31cd537eb_k
News

Here's Why Jim Cramer Is Eyeing Boeing and Honeywell

4877124961_23eefb6f08_k (1)
News

Jim Cramer: We're Still Going to Have a Roaring 20's Boom

50577853282_a92d628651_k
News

Jim Cramer on Whether Companies Have an Obligation to Speak Up

48336959176_8d4d7ec3cf_k
Financial Markets

Grab SPAC, Hot Tech, Carnival, Coinbase

17121706878_8f33e0e522_k
Financial Markets

Jim Cramer: Instead of Jamie Dimon, Focus on Making Money Today