TheStreet
Economonitor
HomeNewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
Comments

Financial Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Pandemic Was a Saving Grace for Ford

The Street

Jim Cramer's Advice for Tech Earnings: 'Do Nothing'

The Street

Walking on Eggshells: Markets on High Alert with the Election & COVID-19

Managing editor, Ed Harrison, welcomes Stephen Kalayjian, chief market strategist of Ticker Tocker, to discuss the elevated levels of volatility and his forward outlook for markets over the coming months. With the U.S. election coming up in less than a week, Kalayjian describes how not only are markets are being worn down by the torrent of uncertainty surrounding policy outcomes with each respective administration, but also by how the sensitivity of this year's election and the events that will unfold in the coming weeks are keeping markets on edge with COVID-19 exacerbating tensions further. He explains where he sees the opportunities and downside risk in U.S. equities in light of these circumstances and why the perception of economic growth in large cap tech stocks will propel their prices up further for the rest of 2020 through the beginning of 2021. Real Vision reporter Haley Draznin analyzes the U.S. economy's record GDP growth, but explains the real obstacles going forward that will slow the recovery, perhaps severely.

Real Vision

Cannabis Stocks: What Election Means for Legalization

The Street

6 Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Election

The Street

Online Holiday Sales Could Shatter All Previous Records: Adobe Analytics

The Street

The Rubber Hits the Road- Real Vision Daily Briefing - Oct 28 , 2020

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington is joined by managing editor Ed Harrison for a special edition of the Daily Briefing. Ed gives an update on his thesis, now that U.S. and European equities have continued to tumble, and analyzes how the halting of economic activity in Europe will likely cause a double dip recession that is very bad for risk assets. Ash breaks down the COVID-19 data on cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, and he and Ed look forward to see whether this past six months of economic recovery is nothing more than an “interregnum” or a “head fake.”

Real Vision

A Short History of the ‘On Again, Off Again’ Fiscal Stimulus Negotiations

Jack Rasmus

What Election Means for Alternative Energy Stocks

The Street

Demand for Drug and Vaccines Boosts Merck's Third Quarter

The Street