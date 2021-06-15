Pandemic, Digital Transformation, Finance, and Taxing Tech

In just a few months’ time, the pandemic crisis brought about years of change in the way companies and private and public organizations in all sectors and regions operate.

In just a few months’ time, the pandemic crisis brought about years of change in the way companies and private and public organizations in all sectors and regions operate.

The financial industry is undergoing rapid technological change, a trend reinforced by the pandemic.

The arguments and the political desire to tax the digital companies, and more in general the digital economy, have strengthened as an outcome of the coronavirus crisis.