NEW: Leaked EU AI regulation, Update 1. Creating an army of Software Checkers?

An EU draft regulation for Artificial Intelligence (AI) leaked today. After a quick scan here are my first few impressions:

In trying to regulate AI is the EU overshooting? The definitions are set so wide and so vast that it may affect ANY type of software or SaaS.



After all: what modern software system won't include some level of "search" or "optimization"?



Will that imply that just about any software or SaaS will have to be verified against EU Compliance and regulation before it can be deployed?

How is the government going to enforce this? An army of software checkers?

Which software system does NOT contain search, optimization or statistics these days? EU Draft AI regulation https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZaBPsfor_aHKNeeyXxk9uJfTru747EOn/view Screenshot from Annex 1 of the AI regulation draft document of the European Union