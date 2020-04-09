Covid-bond and European citizenship (with Andrea Boitani)

A EU common fiscal "whaever-it-takes" with no additional national debts is the only effective anti-Covid policy.

The emergency

The coronavirus pandemic will have a powerfully negative impact on the European Union’s economies. The exact scale of this impact will certainly depend on how long it lasts, together with the consequent restrictions on productive activities and mobility that the various European countries are progressively adopting (and which demonstrate, by the by, how little they have learned from the experience of the countries affected first). But the economic consequences of coronavirus will also depend on the scale and promptness of the action taken to support economies. We have weeks, not months. It is crucial that a decision be made by Easter.

The US government has approved federal action worth 2000 billion dollars in addition to an injection of unlimited liquidity by the FED. In Europe, after a hesitant start, the ECB has launched a Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), initially limited to 750 billion euros in 2020 and then made potentially unlimited, declaring that purchases will be »necessary and proportionate« to the purpose of achieving the »mandate’s goals«. The ECB also temporarily loosened certain bank supervisory regulations in order to reduce the potential credit crunch. In public spending terms, on the other hand, the Commission has only been able to suspend the Stability Pact – that is, the rules that limit member states’ deficits and public debt, particularly those of the euro zone – and to consider action in the amount of 37 billion euros designed to supply liquidity to small businesses and the health sector. This is clearly an entirely insufficient sum even for the emergency alone, which encompasses not only health but also the incomes of millions of self-employed people, those without fixed contracts and small and micro businesses – among others – which have been brought to a sudden stop as a result of the pandemic.

What we don’t want

To overcome these very narrow restrictions from multiple sides a more powerful tool has been proposed to protect the European Union – or at least the euro zone – to be used on an even larger scale than in the 2008–2009 and 2011–2012 crises. Some commentators have argued for the need to resort to Eurobonds or Coronabonds, European bonds to be guaranteed by the Union’s new »fiscal capacity«. We believe that this is the right path. But there have been many objections, above all from Northern European countries, which may slow down or even block the adoption of this solution in the necessarily brief time frame required by the health and economic crisis.

Without going into the rights and wrongs of the political legitimacy and ethics of these objections, we believe that they are due to an underestimation of the scale and costs of the pandemic and an overestimation of nations’ fiscal capacity to deal with it. The upshot would be an acute moral hazard that risks rebounding on their own citizens, not to mention those of Europe as a whole, to the extent that any country that will not be able to tackle the health and economic crisis with all possible means will constitute a serious threat both to itself and to others.

To overcome these objections we will attempt here to outline a Eurobond issue proposal of a scale capable of effectively taking on the health and economic crisis in all countries and initiating a recovery, while at the same time creating the safe asset that Europe and its financial system so desperately need. It is worth clarifying right away what the Eurobonds we are suggesting are not and what they will not do.

(i) They are not new individual state bonds; and

(ii) Neither are they ESM loans, loans aimed at tackling the present financial crisis of individual states rather than the gigantic common shock of the coronavirus pandemic. ESM funds must remain available for their original purpose, with the conditions foreseen, above all after the pandemic crisis has peaked and states’ debts will in any case have grown.

(iii) The Eurobonds we are proposing do not mutualise the various states’ existing debts: the »virtuous« states would not be guaranteeing the previous debt of the »less virtuous« states.

(iv) The resources made available by Eurobonds proposed here would not constitute temporary or permanent transfers from one country to another because the key to spending and the necessary back-up is the adult population.

The proposal

We will present our proposal in point form in the hope that the resulting greater clarity will more than compensate for the inevitable costs of brevity.

a. Any Eurobond issue will have to be shored up by a guarantee. We believe that this guarantee must be new and shared. It must not touch states’ capital, the capital that currently guarantees their national public debts and must be supplied by the European Union with its dedicated fiscal capacity. It could take the form of a special purpose fund within the EU budget.

b. This fund would be fed by a yearly »citizenship contribution« proportionate to the number of adult citizens in the Union, which would thus distribute the burden equitably among member countries.

c. The citizenship contribution would be calculated by multiplying each adult citizen ( > 18) by 50 euros. Estimating that adults constitute approximately five-sixths of the total population, the revenue for the EU would be around 18.5 billion euros per year. For example, Italy would contribute 2.5 billion euros, Germany 3.46 billion, France 2.8 billion, Spain 1.9 billion and so on.

d. This fiscal capacity would be used entirely to guarantee the payment of interest on fixed-coupon open-ended or very long-term Eurobonds (perpetuities or consols) and would be inter-generational (100 years).

e. In the case of perpetual bonds, at an interest rate of 1% it would be possible to issue up to 1,850 billion of these Eurobonds, including in various instalments. At a 2% interest rate up to 925 billion could be issued (bn 18.5/0.01=bn 1,850; bn 18.5/0.02=bn 925)

f. Interest rates and contributions could be indexed if inflation goes over 2% (1%) in order to ensure a positive yield.

g. Spending the revenues collected from issuing these Eurobonds would be based on a programme decided on and controlled by the Commission, proportionately to each country’s adult population. This would amount to around 125 billion euros for Italy, 165 billion for Germany, 139.5 billion for France and over 97 billion for Spain, with a 925 billion issue and double that for a 1850 billion issue.

h. Each European citizen’s initial contribution would thus be multiplied by 50 or 100 million (depending on the interest rate), making right away per capita spending of 2.5 billion possible. It is a very high multiplier, which would transform a small initial fiscal effort into an extraordinarily profitable investment.

Discussion