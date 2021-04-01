Economonitor
GLOBALIZATION AND TECHNOLOGICAL LEARNING

Cross-border technological diffusion has contributed to rising domestic productivity levels in advanced and emerging economies and facilitated a partial reshaping of the global innovation landscape. However, there are local requisites to escalate the ladder of innovation capabilities.
