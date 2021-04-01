Economonitor
NewsFinancial MarketsEuropeU.S.Latin America
Search
CHINA’S ECONOMIC REBALANCING

CHINA’S ECONOMIC REBALANCING

We point out two major challenges in the rebalancing. First, the transition toward a less investment- and export-dependent growth model has been taking place from a starting point of exceptionally low consumption-to-GDP ratios. Besides high profit-to-wages ratios, low levels of public social protection and spending lead to high household savings. An additional challenge comes from the lack of progress in rebalancing between private- and state-owned enterprises, something that is taking a toll on productivity.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
We point out two major challenges in the rebalancing. First, the transition toward a less investment- and export-dependent growth model has been taking place from a starting point of exceptionally low consumption-to-GDP ratios. Besides high profit-to-wages ratios, low levels of public social protection and spending lead to high household savings. An additional challenge comes from the lack of progress in rebalancing between private- and state-owned enterprises, something that is taking a toll on productivity.

China’s growth trajectory in the second decade of the century has been one of a rebalancing toward a new growth pattern, one in which domestic consumption is to rise relative to investments and exports, while a drive toward consolidating local insertion up the ladder of value added in global value chains also takes place. Services should also keep rising relative to manufacturing. Declining GDP growth rates from two digits in previous decades to 6% in 2019 - and likely lower ahead – would be the counterpart to rising wages and domestic mass-consumption, and to the transition toward higher weights of services and high tech.

We point out two major challenges in the rebalancing. First, the transition toward a less investment- and export-dependent growth model has been taking place from a starting point of exceptionally low consumption-to-GDP ratios. Besides high profit-to-wages ratios, low levels of public social protection and spending lead to high household savings. An additional challenge comes from the lack of progress in rebalancing between private- and state-owned enterprises, something that is taking a toll on productivity.

video 4 PCNS Globalization and Technological Learning
Emerging Markets

Globalization and technological learning

video 3 global inequality
US

Global inequality

video 2 PCNS China
Asia

China's economic rebalancing

video 1 PCNS trade globalization
Asia

Trade globalization

2021-04-01-pandemic-scars-labor-market-pexels-anna-shvets-3943882
News

The Pandemic Will Leave Scars on the Job Market

29284144191_e3776c7868_3k
Financial Markets

Why Jim Cramer Would Buy Lululemon Here

16824177041_0fa9baa261_k
Financial Markets

Jim Cramer Says Buy and Hold Chewy

RIV3pGW6-32508837
Financial Markets

Coronavirus Update

2021-03-20-FederalReserve-868x644
US

A Possible Tug-of-war Between the Fed and the Markets