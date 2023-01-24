President Biden Says He Won't Let Republicans 'Wreck' the Economy

He also has thoughts on gun control legislation.

President Joe Bien is hoping to keep forces from the opposing Republican party from ruining the U.S. economy through their policies on so called entitlements.

On Tuesday, Biden met with Democratic congressional leaders to coordinate the next legislative moves with his party -- which still holds a slim Senate majority though it lost its House majority in last November's mid-term elections.

Biden didn't hold back on what he saw as Republican interference with his party's agenda.

Biden signaled that the economy is just one part of his party's agenda in early 2023, as he also asked that an assault weapons ban be sent to his desk.

California Shootings Renew Call for Weapons Ban

The week has started off with a rash of high-profile mass shootings across different parts of California.

“For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday.

He noted that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) reintroduced federal legislation that would raise the minimum age to purchase assault weapons to 21. But he also called for lawmakers to go a few steps further in order to curtail gun violence.

"I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," Biden said, according to Townhall.

The call comes after shootings at two different locations in Half Moon Bay killed seven with an eighth suffering from life-threatening injuries.

That mass shooting followed another in a Monterey Park dance studio over the weekend that left 11 dead and nine wounded