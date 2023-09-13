What is yield? Definition, calculation, types & examples

Yield refers to the income received via the ownership of an asset over a period of time as a proportion of that asset's total value, face value, or purchase price.

Yield is a measure of the cashflow of an asset and is expressed as a percentage of that asset's total value. Sumudu Mohottige via Unsplash; Canva

When it comes to investing, there are two ways to make money—capital gains and income. Capital gains occur when an investment’s principal value increases over time. Income, on the other hand, comes in the form of dividends, coupon payments, or other cash disbursements associated with the ownership of an asset.

What does yield mean in finance?

Yield refers to the income received from an asset or investment over a certain period of time—often annually—as a proportion of the investment itself. It is expressed as a percentage of the purchase price, face value, or market value of the associated asset.

For instance, if a stock with a market value of $50 paid $1.75 in dividends over the course of a year, its annual yield would be 3.5% because $1.75 is 3.5% of $50.

It’s important to note that yield excludes capital gains (changes in the value of the investment or asset itself)—it is only concerned with income received due to the ownership of an asset. That asset could be a stock, a bond, or even a piece of real estate.

How is yield calculated?

Yield is calculated by dividing the income derived from the ownership of an asset over a certain time period—often a year—by the value or purchase price of that asset. Let’s take a look at how to calculate the yield of a few different types of assets.

Dividend yield of a stock

Dividend Yield of a Stock = Total Annual Dividends / Stock Price

Dividend yield example

Let’s say a stock trades at $67 and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45. What is its annual dividend yield?

Dividend Yield = Total Annual Dividends / Stock Price

Dividend Yield = ($0.45 + $0.45 + $0.45 + $0.45) / $67

Dividend Yield = $1.80 / $67

Dividend Yield = 0.02686 = 2.68%

Bond yield

Bond Yield = Annual Coupon Payment / Bond Price

Bond yield example

Let’s say a bond trades at $300 and pays a $6 coupon twice a year. What is the bond’s current annual yield?

Bond Yield = Annual Coupon Payument / Bond Price Price

Bond Yield = ($6 + $6) / $300

Bond Yield = $12 / $300

Bond Yield = 0.04 = 4%

Rental property yield

Rental Property Yield = Annual Rent Payments / Rental Property Value

Rental property yield example

Let’s say an investor owns a house worth $150,000, and tenants pay them $750 in rent each month. What is the annual yield of the rental property?

Rental Property Yield = Annual Rent Payments / Property Value

Rental Property Yield = ($750 * 12) / $150,000

Rental Property Yield = $9,000 / $150,000

Rental Property Yield = 0.06 = 6%

What’s the difference between yield and total return?

While yield takes only income into account, total return includes gains (increases in an asset’s value) as well.

For instance, let’s say a stock was purchased for $45. Over the course of a year, let’s say it paid $3 in dividends and went up in value to $55. At the end of the year, the stock’s dividend yield would be 5.5% ($3 / $55). Its total return, which includes capital gains ($10) and dividends ($3), would be 23.6% ($13 / $55).

What types of assets offer high yields?

Many different assets provide income and therefore offer a yield. Assets that consistently provide income payments at a fixed rate on a regular basis are referred to as fixed-income investments. Below are some examples of assets known to provide their owners with a regular cash flow.