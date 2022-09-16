Skip to main content

Upstream vs. Downstream in Oil & Gas: Definitions, Differences, & Examples

The oil and gas industries can be broken down into three segments: upstream, midstream, and downstream.
Photos of an oil well and a gasoline pump with text overlay that reads "What Are Upstream & Downstream?"

Companies that are involved in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations are known as integrated companies.

What Are Upstream Operations in Crude Oil and Natural Gas?

Upstream refers to the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. A company that is searching for and extracting crude oil and natural gas, on land or offshore, is in the upstream business. Undertaking upstream operations typically requires large capital, and there’s no guarantee of success in finding crude oil and natural gas in every exploratory effort.

Exploration

Geologists typically do the work in finding commercially viable crude oil or natural gas reservoirs and deposits on land as well as offshore. When a sizable area of reserves is discovered, the exploration company drills to tap the field for extraction of crude oil or natural gas.

Production

A company typically extracts petroleum through the conventional method of drilling, which means tapping reservoirs of crude oil and gas vertically and controlling the flow with a wellhead. Natural gas also occurs during crude oil extraction (known as an associated gas), and is processed separately.

Another, more controversial method to extract crude oil and natural gas from below ground is hydraulic fracturing, commonly referred to as “fracking.” Water, chemicals, and sand are pumped at high pressure to break sedimentary rock formations and to extract the trapped hydrocarbons. The resulting mixture is then brought aboveground to separate crude oil and gas from the mud and rocks. While conventional drilling is vertical, fracking can extract hydrocarbons horizontally.

What Are Downstream Operations in Crude Oil and Natural Gas?

Downstream refers to the processes of refining, marketing, and eventually selling petroleum products. A company that refines crude oil and natural gas, and markets and sells the petroleum products for wholesale and retail is in the downstream business. Natural gas that is processed is typically sold directly to electric and gas utilities. Petroleum products are also kept in storage before customers take delivery.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Dictionary Terms

Refining

Crude oil is refined into petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, motor oil, tar, lubricants, and feedstock for plastics.

Natural gas in its raw form directly from the wellhead is full of impurities and needs to be stripped of water vapor, hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen, and other compounds. It can be processed into liquid form and also into feedstock for plastics and fertilizers.

Selling

Petroleum products can be sold directly to consumers and to large businesses. Gasoline filling stations and convenience stores selling motor oil are part of the downstream sector. Natural gas typically ends up as methane sold to electric and gas utilities.

What Are Midstream Operations?

Midstream refers to the intermediate phase between the upstream and downstream operations and involves the transportation, transmission, and storage of crude oil and natural gas. After crude oil has been extracted from the ground, it is then transported—via tankers, pipelines, railcars, trucks, or barges—to storage facilities before being delivered for downstream operations, including refining. Natural gas, however, can often be transmitted directly from the well to processing via pipelines.

A company that is involved only in upstream operations may turn to a company that focuses on midstream work to pass on crude oil and natural gas to downstream operations. The same goes for a company involved only in downstream work—it’ll seek midstream operators for sourcing crude oil and natural gas.

How Do Companies Tackle Upstream and Downstream Operations?

Some companies may focus only on upstream operations, while others may only work downstream. Some of the largest companies in the crude oil industry have the capital and resources to do both (as well as midstream), and they are referred to as integrated companies—much in the same way that a vertically integrated company is involved from manufacturing a product to selling it to the consumer.

Some of the biggest integrated companies include ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), BP (NYSE: BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: SHEL). Outside of the U.S., examples of state-controlled integrated companies include Saudi Aramco of Saudi Arabia, Petronas of Malaysia, and China National Petroleum Corporation.

Photos of an oil well and a gasoline pump with text overlay that reads "What Are Upstream & Downstream?"
U

Upstream vs. Downstream in Oil & Gas: Definitions, Differences, & Examples

By TheStreet Staff
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide On Recession Fear, FedEx Profit Warning

Growing concerns for a global recession, and a surprise profit warning from FedEx, has stocks firmly in the red Friday.

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Marc Andreessen Cathie Wood Lead KL
INVESTING
ARKKTSLA

Markets Are Spooked by Inflation. Cathy Wood and Elon Musk See a Bigger Issue

It’s no secret that investors are worried about runaway inflation. Cathy Wood and Elon Musk see deflation as the bigger threat.

By M. Corey Goldman
The Uber office in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay. The city has about 14,000 active Uber drivers. Photo: Felix Wong
MARKETS
UBER

Uber Stock Slumps After Ride-Sharing Group Confirms Cyber-Hacking Report

"We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available," Uber said.

By Martin Baccardax
general-electric (1)
MARKETS

General Electric Stock Slides As CFO Cautions On Supply Chain Woes, Cashflow Pressure

GE CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe cautioned late Thursday that supply chain disruptions could trim the industrial group's cashflow forecasts.

By Martin Baccardax
FedEx
MARKETS
FDXUPSAMZN

FedEx Stock Plunges On Surprise Q1 Profit Slump, Global Demand Warning

“Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S," said CEO Raj Subramaniam.

By Martin Baccardax
wall-street-bull (4)
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

Stocks Slide, Consumer Sentiment Data, FedEx, General Electric and Uber In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stock futures slump on recession worries; Consumer sentiment data in focus amid sticky inflation; FedEx shares plunge after pulling profit forecast; General Electric slumps on supply chain, cash flow caution and Uber skids after confirming cybersecurity breach.

By Martin Baccardax
Bob Chapek Mickey Mouse Lead
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Will Do Anything for Money (But it Won't Do That)

Bob Chapek has one line the Walt Disney Co. won't cross (even though it would make a boatload of money).

By Daniel Kline