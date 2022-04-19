What Are Treasury Securities and How Do They Work?

Some of the world’s safest investments come from the United States Treasury.

Treasuries range in length from a few months to 30 years NoDerog from Getty Images Signature; Canva

What Are Treasury Securities in Simple Terms?

Treasury securities, also known as Treasuries, are government bonds from the United States Treasury Department. Investors find them attractive because they make twice yearly interest payments and they have the highest credit rating (AAA) of all debt securities, which means they are low risk. In addition, they are considered liquid, which means they can be converted easily into cash.

What Are the 4 Types of Treasury Securities?

Treasury bills (T-bills) mature in 1 year or less and do not pay an interest rate, known in the bond world as the coupon rate. Thus, Treasury bills are also known as zero-coupon bonds. Income is generated by issuing the bond at a discounted price compared to its face value, or par value. Treasury notes (T-notes) mature in 2, 3, 5, 7, or 10 years. They make coupon payments twice a year, either at a fixed or floating rate. The 10-year Treasury is the most widely quoted Treasury note and is used when calculating the slope of the yield curve, which is an important economic indicator. Treasury bonds (T-bonds) mature in 20 or 30 years. These are the longest-term bonds and as such typically offer the highest coupon payments. They are also the most volatile, since bond prices move inversely to interest rates, which affect bond duration. The principal of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, is indexed to the rate of inflation on a daily basis as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). In environments of high-inflation, these bonds are worth more; when there’s deflation, they are worth less. They also offer a coupon.

In addition, there is another category of inflation-protected bonds issued by the U.S. Government: These are known as I bonds. They have a maturity of 30 years and cannot be cashed for one year after purchase. In the current environment of high inflation, their coupon is nearly 10%.

Are Treasuries the Same as Bonds?

Yes, all Treasuries are bonds, but not all bonds are Treasuries. Treasuries and bonds are both debt securities. Treasury bills, Treasury notes, Treasury bonds, and TIPS are all issued by the United States government. Not all bonds are considered Treasuries—for example, states issue municipal bonds, and corporations sell corporate bonds to finance operations or capital expenditures—but all Treasuries, regardless of their maturation, are classified as bonds.

What Do Treasury Securities Do? How Do They Work?

Treasury securities help the U.S. government raise the funds it needs to finance its operations—without raising taxes. Some of the earliest Treasuries were war bonds, known as Liberty Bonds, created during World War I to help pay for the war effort. After World War I ended, Liberty Bonds began to reach maturity, but the government was not able to pay down the nearly $22 billion investors had purchased, so it simply refinanced its debt with even more bonds, varying in length in maturities from short-, medium- and long-term.

When Treasuries reach maturity, they reach par value, and set price is fully returned. In addition, some Treasuries offer interest payments. While the short-term Treasury bills do not pay a coupon rate, all other Treasury securities offer an interest payment twice a year, either on a fixed or variable basis.

What Are Treasury Security Rates?

The U.S. Department of the Treasury publishes yield rates for Treasuries on its website every day after the market close. These rates are based on closing market prices for Treasuries obtained by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Why Are Treasuries Considered “Risk Free?”

Investors flock to Treasury securities because they receive the highest (AAA) credit rating and are backed by the “full faith and security” of the U.S. government, which means their risk of default is virtually zero. That means they are virtually guaranteed to return both principal and interest upon maturity, and they can serve as a nice way to add diversification to a stock portfolio.

That doesn’t mean Treasuries are risk-free, however. They have inflation risk, which can be measured through their bond duration. And longer-term Treasuries are particularly volatile to rising interest rates; when rates go up, bond prices fall, and vice versa.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Below are answers to some of the most common questions investors have about treasury securities that were not already covered in the sections above.

Where Can I Buy Treasury Securities?

You can purchase Treasuries online through the TreasuryDirect website. They are also available at banks and through a broker.

Can I Buy Treasuries on Margin?

Yes, Treasuries (as well as corporate, municipal, and other types of bonds) are marginable.

Are Treasury Securities Taxable?

Treasury securities are taxable bonds. However, the interest from Treasuries is exempt from state and local taxes. The income from Treasuries is tax-reportable upon maturation.

Are Treasury Securities a Good Investment?

TheStreet’s David Dierking says that while long-term Treasuries are 20% off their highs, they may become one of the best trades of 2022.