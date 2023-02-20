What Is a Reverse Mortgage & What Does It Mean to Me?

Reverse mortgages allow older Americans to cash in on the equity they've accumulated in the house they own.

A reverse mortgage can be a good option for retirees looking to supplement their income. Binyamin Mellish from Pexels; Canva

A reverse mortgage is an increasingly attractive proposition for older Americans who may be low on cash, need to supplement retirement income, and want to use their home equity to remain in the house they own.

What Is a Reverse Mortgage?

Reverse mortgages are loans that enable U.S. homeowners over the age of 62 to cash in on the equity built up in their home via a reverse mortgage lender.

That's a tempting opportunity in an age where millions of U.S. seniors are struggling to save enough money for retirement. Data from AnytimeEstimate shows that 56% of Americans believe they will outlive their retirement savings, and 16% of Americans have saved zero dollars for retirement.

Even so, there are some risks involved in cutting a deal on a reverse mortgage (otherwise known as a home-equity-conversion mortgage.) Such mortgages are supervised by the U.S. Federal Housing Administration, an arm of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, so there is some level of regulatory scrutiny.