Skip to main content

What Is a Progressive Tax? Definition & Example

A progressive tax structure allows low-income earners to pay a smaller proportion of their income as tax compared to high-income individuals, who are taxed at progressively higher rates.
Graphic of money bags and percentage symbols with text overlay that reads "What Is a Progressive Tax?"

The U.S. is among many countries using a progressive tax system that would lower the burden on low-income earners on paying tax.

What Is a Progressive Tax?

A progressive tax system is one in which lower-income earners pay a smaller proportion of their total income as tax, and higher-income earners pay higher proportions of their total income as tax. As one’s income increases, the marginal tax rate on taxable income also increases.

The U.S. and many other countries use a progressive tax system and have a tax bracket system that specifies marginal tax rates on various levels of income. The objective of a progressive tax structure is to reduce the tax burden on lower-income earners but make up for that by levying higher taxes on wealthier individuals.

Example of Progressive Tax Rates

In the table below of 2022 taxable federal income, an individual earning $15,000 would pay only 10% as tax. Another individual earning $600,000, on the other hand, would have to pay income tax according to the marginal tax rate of income attained, and their highest tax rate would be 37% for earnings exceeding $583,375.

Persons earning less than $5,250 pay no income tax, while those earning $600,000 or more have the highest tax rate.

Internal Revenue Service

Single or Married Filing Separately<br>Married Filing JointlyHead of Household

Marginal Tax Rate (%)

At Least (In Dollars)

But Less Than (In Dollars)

At Least (In Dollars)

But Less Than (In Dollars)

At Least (In Dollars)

But Less Than (In Dollars)

0

0

5,250

0

14,800

0

12,200

10

5,250

16,250

14,800

36,800

12,200

27,900

12

16,250

49,975

36,800

104,250

27,900

72,050

22

49,975

100,625

104,250

205,550

72,050

107,550

24

100,625

187,350

205,550

379,000

107,550

194,300

32

187,350

236,500

379,000

477,300

194,300

243,450

35

236,500

583,375

477,300

708,550

243,450

590,300

37

583,375

708,550

590,300

How Does a Progressive Tax Rate Differ From Flat and Regressive Tax Rates?

While a progressive tax rate increases relative to income, a flat tax rate means that all taxpayers pay the same rate regardless of income. 

A regressive tax is the opposite of a progressive tax—tax rates decrease as income increases, meaning that lower-income individuals pay a higher proportion of their income as tax.

Who Pays the Most in Progressive Taxes?

Based on some studies, the highest-income earners tend to contribute the most money to tax revenue, while lower-income earners contribute a smaller fraction. According to the Tax Foundation, in 2020, the top 1% of taxpayers paid $723 billion in income taxes, which came out to 42% of all federal income tax revenue that year.

Pros and Cons of Progressive Tax Rates

Progressive tax systems ease the burden of tax payments on the lowest income earners, and some proponents argue that such a structure can help expand wealth for the middle class. Additionally, some would argue that lower tax brackets for lower-income earners are necessary due to rising cost of living expenses.

Some critics argue that while the objective of a progressive tax structure is to reduce the burden of low-income earners, making up for that supposed loss in revenue to the government by levying higher taxes on wealthy individuals is unfair.

One significant change to the progressive tax rate system occurred in the 1980s, when President Ronald Reagan’s administration widened the income tax bracket and sharply reduced the tax rates on the highest levels of income.

Tags
terms:
Taxes