What Is a Progressive Tax? Definition & Example

What Is a Progressive Tax?
A progressive tax system is one in which lower-income earners pay a smaller proportion of their total income as tax, and higher-income earners pay higher proportions of their total income as tax. As one’s income increases, the marginal tax rate on taxable income also increases.
The U.S. and many other countries use a progressive tax system and have a tax bracket system that specifies marginal tax rates on various levels of income. The objective of a progressive tax structure is to reduce the tax burden on lower-income earners but make up for that by levying higher taxes on wealthier individuals.
Example of Progressive Tax Rates
In the table below of 2022 taxable federal income, an individual earning $15,000 would pay only 10% as tax. Another individual earning $600,000, on the other hand, would have to pay income tax according to the marginal tax rate of income attained, and their highest tax rate would be 37% for earnings exceeding $583,375.
|Single or Married Filing Separately
|<br>
|Married Filing Jointly
|Head of Household
Marginal Tax Rate (%)
At Least (In Dollars)
But Less Than (In Dollars)
At Least (In Dollars)
But Less Than (In Dollars)
At Least (In Dollars)
But Less Than (In Dollars)
0
0
5,250
0
14,800
0
12,200
10
5,250
16,250
14,800
36,800
12,200
27,900
12
16,250
49,975
36,800
104,250
27,900
72,050
22
49,975
100,625
104,250
205,550
72,050
107,550
24
100,625
187,350
205,550
379,000
107,550
194,300
32
187,350
236,500
379,000
477,300
194,300
243,450
35
236,500
583,375
477,300
708,550
243,450
590,300
37
583,375
708,550
590,300
How Does a Progressive Tax Rate Differ From Flat and Regressive Tax Rates?
While a progressive tax rate increases relative to income, a flat tax rate means that all taxpayers pay the same rate regardless of income.
A regressive tax is the opposite of a progressive tax—tax rates decrease as income increases, meaning that lower-income individuals pay a higher proportion of their income as tax.
Who Pays the Most in Progressive Taxes?
Based on some studies, the highest-income earners tend to contribute the most money to tax revenue, while lower-income earners contribute a smaller fraction. According to the Tax Foundation, in 2020, the top 1% of taxpayers paid $723 billion in income taxes, which came out to 42% of all federal income tax revenue that year.
Pros and Cons of Progressive Tax Rates
Progressive tax systems ease the burden of tax payments on the lowest income earners, and some proponents argue that such a structure can help expand wealth for the middle class. Additionally, some would argue that lower tax brackets for lower-income earners are necessary due to rising cost of living expenses.
Some critics argue that while the objective of a progressive tax structure is to reduce the burden of low-income earners, making up for that supposed loss in revenue to the government by levying higher taxes on wealthy individuals is unfair.
One significant change to the progressive tax rate system occurred in the 1980s, when President Ronald Reagan’s administration widened the income tax bracket and sharply reduced the tax rates on the highest levels of income.