What Is a Mortgage and How to Apply in Three Steps

What Is a Mortgage in Simple Terms?

A mortgage is a legal agreement between a homebuyer and a financial institution where the latter provides a loan to the borrower to cover most of the cost of purchasing a home. Correspondingly, a mortgage refinancing loan is another form of a mortgage that allows a homeowner to borrow money at a lower interest rate to reduce their monthly home loan payment.

Borrowers who take out a mortgage loan pay interest on it, usually over a 15 or 30-year period. Failure to repay a mortgage loan can lead to a home foreclosure, wherein the bank or financial lender pulls the loan and claims ownership of the property in question.

What Goes Into a Mortgage? 4 Key Elements

Primarily, a mortgage consists of four key elements—principal, interest, taxes, and insurance.

1. Principal

This is the total amount of cash the mortgage lender agrees to provide to a homeowner to purchase a home. For example, if you take out a $250,000 home mortgage loan, you'll need to repay the entire $250,000—plus interest.

2. Interest

This is the amount of money, expressed as a percentage tied to Federal Reserve and financial institution loan rates, that a borrower agrees to pay to take out a mortgage loan.

3. Taxes

Property taxes are the amount of money a homeowner must pay annually to own a home in their community. Property taxes are levied as a percentage of the perceived value of a home.

4. Mortgage Insurance

This is what a homeowner pays on a mortgage loan to cover their home and property. Mortgage insurance typically comes into play if a borrower makes a down payment of less than 20% of the home's selling price. That helps the lender reduce the risk of making a loan that the borrower may not pay back.

How to Apply for a Home Mortgage

When it comes to filling out your home mortgage loan application, the process doesn't have to be overwhelming. Take these steps to ensure your home loan paperwork is in order, and you’re more likely to be approved:

Step 1: Be Prepared With Documentation

A good homebuyer is a prepared homebuyer. As you get ready to fill out your mortgage loan application, make sure your financial situation is in order. That means checking your credit report to ensure that there are no errors or other surprises and having a decent amount of money saved for a down payment. Just as important, get the necessary financial documents in order. Make sure you have the following:

A copy of any applicable purchase and sale agreement

Any current mortgage information, including monthly payments, taxes, and an estimation of housing expenses (if you have lived there for less than two years be prepared to include former home addresses dating back seven years)

A two-year history of employment and verification of all income sources (typically, your last several paycheck stubs and copies of the past two years' federal tax returns will get the job done; the latter is mandatory if you're self-employed)

Information about your checking, savings, and credit card accounts (two months' worth of bank statements and investment account information are acceptable; on the debt front, lenders typically don't like to see more than 20% of your estimated loan amount tied up in debt)

The Social Security number for you and your spouse (if you're buying the home jointly)

The number and ages of your dependents

Information regarding divorce decrees (not all lenders require that you list divorce information, but don't be surprised if they do)

Step 2: Know Your Mortgage Options

Primarily, home mortgages come in two varieties—fixed mortgages and variable-rate mortgages.

Fixed-Rate

Fixed-rate mortgages allow you to have the same interest rate over the entire loan period, which usually ranges from 15 to 30 years. Know the risks and rewards going into a fixed-rate mortgage loan. If interest rates slide over time, you'll have to pay the higher interest rate you agreed to with your lender (although refinancing to a lower rate loan is always an option). On the other hand, if interest rates climb, your fixed interest rate deal with your mortgage lender insulates you from rising interest rates.

Variable-Rate

Variable-rate mortgages come with interest rates that fluctuate over time based on Federal Reserve rate decisions, bank lending conditions, and the state of the U.S. and global economies. As economic conditions vary, interest rates move up and down accordingly. It's important to note that variable-rate mortgages often offer lower interest rates up front, with the strong possibility of those rates rising after a certain period of time (usually after five to seven years).

Step 2: Schedule a Mortgage Loan Application Interview

By now, you've selected a mortgage lender you're comfortable with who offers terms and rates that meet your home-buying needs.

Help your lender help you by scheduling a sit-down interview—either face-to-face, online, or over the phone. That streamlines and simplifies the loan-application process. Your loan officer will use the meeting to explain the types of mortgages that the lender offers, information on interest rates, home buying fees, and the criteria needed to qualify for your home loan. Not only is this critical information that you should know, but it also gives you a better framework for filling out your loan application.

In fact, in many cases, the lending officer will walk you through the loan application itself during the meeting. You may have to ask, and it's encouraged that you do so, but professional help is right there when you need it.

Step 3: Complete Your Mortgage Loan Application

Be thorough, careful, and diligent in handling your mortgage loan application. Double-check for errors and typos, and ensure that any financial data you're including is accurate and current. If a mortgage lender spots a mistake or views your loan application data as inaccurate, that's more than enough for the lender to reject your mortgage loan application.