What Is a Marginal Tax Rate? Definition & Example
What Is a Marginal Tax Rate?
A marginal tax rate is the rate at which tax is paid based on different levels of income. Marginal tax rates typically relate to progressive tax rates, a system in which tax rates increase according to the levels of income attained.
The U.S. and many other countries use this sort of tax bracket system in which a different tax rate is applied to different levels of taxable income. As a person’s income increases, so does the marginal tax rate.
How Does a Marginal Tax Rate Apply to Taxable Income?
Marginal tax rates are typically applied to withholdings from an employee's annual income and are based on single or married status (whether the individual is filing separately or jointly).
Example of Marginal Tax Rates
In the U.S., for example, based on the table of 2022 taxable federal income below, a single-income taxpayer would not have to pay any tax for the first $5,250 earned but would have to pay a marginal 10% tax for income between $5,250 and $16,250. Subsequent income above that would be subject to a higher marginal tax rate, and so forth. All income earned above $583,375 is capped at a marginal 37% tax rate.
|2022 Income for 2023 Filing
|Single or Married Filing Separately
|<br>
|Married Filing Jointly
|Head of Household
Marginal Tax Rate (%)
At Least (In Dollars)
But Less Than (In Dollars)
At Least (In Dollars)
But Less Than (In Dollars)
At Least (In Dollars)
But Less Than (In Dollars)
0
0
5,250
0
14,800
0
12,200
10
5,250
16,250
14,800
36,800
12,200
27,900
12
16,250
49,975
36,800
104,250
27,900
72,050
22
49,975
100,625
104,250
205,550
72,050
107,550
24
100,625
187,350
205,550
379,000
107,550
194,300
32
187,350
236,500
379,000
477,300
194,300
243,450
35
236,500
583,375
477,300
708,550
243,450
590,300
37
583,375
708,550
590,300
How Is a Marginal Tax Rate Calculated?
The tax rate itself is set in the Internal Revenue Code, which is amended by Congress and implemented by the Internal Revenue Service. Factors such as inflation and purchasing power can be considered when adjusting marginal tax rates on annual taxable federal income.
How Does a Marginal Tax Rate Differ From an Effective Tax Rate?
While the marginal tax rate applies to the rate of tax on the last dollar of taxable income, an effective tax rate is the actual tax rate paid on total income.
One way to calculate the effective tax rate is to add up the total amount of tax paid and divide that by taxable income. The quotient is the effective tax rate.
Does a Marginal Tax Rate Include Payments for Social Security and Medicare?
No, marginal tax rates do not take into account payments for Social Security and Medicare. Those are deducted separately.