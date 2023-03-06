What Is an IRA? Definition, Types, & Limits

An IRA is a tax-deferred account used save and grow money for retirement. Several different types exist, each with different features and tax implications.

You've probably heard from a young age that it's never too early to save for retirement. And maybe now you've made enough money to actually comfortably put some away. Congratulations! But where do you start?

One option is an individual retirement account or IRA. If you're looking for a way to save up for retirement and you don't have a 401(k), an IRA may be the right choice for you.

There's a lot to know about IRAs before you even think about getting started. How much can you put in an IRA? What happens when you take money out of it? Where is that money even going? And what type do you even qualify for?

What Is an IRA?

An individual retirement account (IRA) is an account made for the express purpose of saving money for retirement. A tax-deferred savings account, the IRA has been in existence since 1974, when Congress passed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) with the intention of encouraging people to save for retirement.

If you don't have a 401(k) or are not offered one at your job, setting up an IRA could be the next best thing. You're much more limited in how much you can put into an IRA, but what you can do with it is far more varied than with a 401(k) or a 403(b).

An IRA can be set up at nearly any major financial institution—banks, insurance companies, mutual fund companies, brokerages and more, though the type of IRA you get may dictate where it is set up.

Most IRA contributions are tax deductible, provided you meet certain conditions (the exception is a Roth IRA.) When an IRA is tax-deferred, the tax on the contribution and investment growth is not paid until funds are withdrawn.

An IRA is designed as retirement savings, but unforeseen emergencies may force people to have to withdraw money from it before retirement. Early withdrawals, (a withdrawal before the age of 59 ½) can be subject to a 10% tax penalty.

There are exceptions to this. If you have to withdraw from your IRA to cover medical expenses not covered by your health insurance that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income (AGI), you will not be subject to the penalty. If you are found to have a physical or mental disability that impairs your ability to gain consistent employment, you are also able to withdraw from your IRA without the distributions being penalized.

What Is in an IRA Account?

The money you put into your IRA is saved in that account, and you can choose how to invest it.

An IRA can be a little confusing at first glance, as it can be both savings and/or investment portfolio. An IRA usually gives you far more investment opportunities than an employee-sponsored 401(k) does.

Investing in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, index funds, and ETFs is allowed and common for IRAs, as for any investment portfolio. Real estate investments are also permitted for IRAs—but only if it's used solely as an investment, and not a property you live in or make rental income from.

This gives you quite a bit of freedom with how your IRA funds are invested. Treat it the way you would treat any other investment portfolio. Determine where you want to put your money, what your risk tolerance is, and how you want to diversify. Investing in stocks long-term has shown itself to be the most likely way to make additional money from investments.

What Are the Different Types of IRAs?

There are several different types of IRAs available, and each has different features, benefits, drawbacks, and tax implications.

Traditional IRA

The traditional IRA is named as such generally to differentiate it from a Roth IRA (we'll get to those further down).

There is no minimum amount of yearly income required to set up a traditional IRA, and as mentioned, contributions are tax-deferred until distributed. While you're generally limited to $6,500 in contributions, if you're 50 or older you get an extra $1,000 added to your limit as a "catch up."

You can also deduct contributions on your taxes depending on your income. Once you reach a certain income you're no longer able to fully deduct the contribution, and the amount you can deduct gets smaller and smaller until you reach a certain yearly income (for 2023, $116,000) and you're no longer eligible for any deduction.

Once you reach the age of 70½, you are no longer able to contribute to your traditional IRA, and are required to start taking out minimum distributions.

SIMPLE IRA

Small businesses who aren't able to offer a 401(k) may offer their employees a SIMPLE IRA.