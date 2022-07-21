Skip to main content

What Is an Institutional Investor? Definition, Types, & Importance

Institutional investors (professional entities that invest massive sums) are the biggest players on Wall Street, with over 80% of the market cap of U.S. equities in their control.
Darkened photo of a generic and symmetrical building with text overlay that reads "What Is an Institutional Investor?"

The trades of institutional investors affect the market prices of stocks due to the sheer number of shares they buy and sell at once. 

What Does “Institutional Investor” Mean?

The term “institutional investor” refers to an entity or organization (like a bank, pension fund, or insurance company)—that invests substantial sums of money in the securities marketplace on behalf of its constituents (members, clients, customers, etc.).

Institutional investment entities are run by savvy professionals who have the best possible data at their fingertips, so where they go, ordinary investors and analysts follow. Additionally, some institutional players are accredited, which allows them access to unregulated securities that are out of reach for the average investor.

Why Are Institutional Investors Important? How Do They Impact the Market?

Institutional investors are the movers and shakers of Wall Street—since they buy and sell stocks and other financial instruments in massive amounts, their trading decisions have a far more noticeable impact on asset prices than those of retail investors.

For instance, if a large institutional investor sells 20,000 shares of Stock A, supply suddenly increases relative to demand, driving the price of the stock lower. If the same investor buys 20,000 shares of Stock B, supply suddenly decreases relative to demand, driving the stock’s price higher. When many institutional investors make similar trades over a short period of time, the resulting price swings can be dramatic.

According to a 2013 speech by former Commissioner Luis A. Aguilar of the SEC, institutional investors managed 67% of the U.S. equities market by 2010. An article in Pensions and Investments states that institutional investors owned 80.3% of the S&P 500’s market cap as of April 2013. This means that, by and large, institutional investors control most of Wall Street.

10 Common Types of Institutional Investors

  1. Banks/credit unions
  2. Mutual funds
  3. Hedge funds
  4. Venture capital funds
  5. Pension funds
  6. Endowment funds
  7. Commercial trusts
  8. Real estate investment trusts (REITs)
  9. Insurance companies
  10. Charities

Institutional Investors vs Retail Investors: What Are the Differences?

At a basic level, institutional and retail investors are similar in that they both buy, sell, and trade securities with the hope of making money. In practice, however, institutional investors have far more information, power, and options than ordinary individuals.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Dictionary Terms

Institutional InvestorsRetail Investors

Purchasing power:

Massive

Minimal 

Influence on market:

Major

Minor

SEC restrictions:

Fewer

More 

Experience:

Professional

Amateur

Resources:

Many 

Few

Percentage of market by market cap:

More than 80

Less than 20

Can (and Should) You Invest Like an Institution?

While retail investors don’t have access to as diverse an array of securities as institutional investors do, they can “follow the money” to a certain degree. Building a portfolio of stocks that have a higher-than-average level of institutional ownership is certainly a strategy that some traders use to their advantage. After all, if the so-called “smart money” favors certain stocks, shouldn’t buying those stocks be a no-brainer?

The reality is a little more complicated—institutional investors often open and close positions suddenly based on new information, and this makes stocks with institutional ownership volatile—if a number of big players all sell the same stock around the same time, its price can plummet rapidly, and by the time a retail player with the same holding finds out what’s going on, the value of their position could be decimated.

That being said, buying stocks that have a fair degree of institutional ownership isn’t a bad idea so long as the underlying company has strong prospects and healthy fundamentals (and you plan to hold it long enough to weather any short-term volatility).

Nasdaq maintains a page that allows users to view the institutional holding information of a stock by searching for its ticker symbol—this is a great place to start for those interested in learning more about where the institutional money in the equity market is.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Below are answers to some of the most common questions investors have about Wall Street’s institutional players that were not already covered in the sections above.

Do Institutional Investors Use Brokers?

Yes, institutional investors, like retail investors, use brokers to execute trades. Because their clients move so much money through them, the brokers that serve institutions typically offer more services and lower fees than those that serve individual investors.

Can Institutional Investors Trade Pre-Market and After-Hours?

Yes, like individual investors, institutions can make trades both pre-market and after-hours.

Do Institutional Investors Trade Crypto?

Yes, many institutional investors now incorporate cryptocurrencies in their portfolios.

How Many Institutional Investors Are There?

According to Statista, there were about 2152 active institutional investors in the United States as of 2018. Of these, the bulk were located in New York (591) and California (362). 

Darkened photo of a generic and symmetrical building with text overlay that reads "What Is an Institutional Investor?"
I

What Is an Institutional Investor? Definition, Types, & Importance

By TheStreet Staff
The Scottish Islands_Pipestone Canada Lead JS
PERSONAL FINANCE

These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022

Towns in Italy, Oklahoma and Vermont are offering major incentives for remote workers who move there.

By Veronika Bondarenko
Jim Cramer's Insights on Whether Mark Zuckerberg Will Run for Office
TECHNOLOGY
META

Mark Zuckerberg to Face Six-Hour Grilling

The CEO of Meta Platforms has yet to move from the scandal of manipulation of Facebook users' data for political purposes.

By Luc Olinga
new york city houses sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Where is Rent Cheapest vs. Buying a New Home?

The median U.S. rental price hit a record high (for the 16th consecutive month) of $1,876 in June.

By Dan Weil
Ford CEO Jim Farley
TECHNOLOGY
F

Ford Plans Big Changes to Take on GM, Tesla and Nio

Dearborn automaker CEO Jim Farley wants to reduce the cost structure and focus on electric vehicles.

By Luc Olinga
Bruce Springsteen Concert Lead JS
INVESTING
LYV

Bruce Springsteen Fans vs. Ticketmaster Gets Ugly Fast

The object of their ire is a familiar target at the heart of many concert events.

By Michael Tedder
Gold On Track For Its Best Quarter Since 2016, Flirting With Key US$1,800 An Ounce Level Amid Coronavirus, Other Uncertainties
Gold

Gold Stalls While Inflation Surges. What Gives?

Conventional wisdom has it that when inflation gains, so does gold, as investors turn to it as a hedge against rising prices.

By Dan Weil
Buying a Second Home—Tax Tips for Homeowners
Sponsored Story

Buying a Second Home—Tax Tips for Homeowners

Buying a second home? TurboTax shows you how mortgage interest, property taxes, rental income, and expenses will affect your tax return.

By TurboTax