What Is a Hurdle Rate? Definition & Limitations

Hurdle rates are an essential part of business and finance, helping investors and business owners to understand risk and reward on potential returns.

A hurdle rate is typically the minimum return on investment sought by a business. Canva

What Is a Hurdle Rate?

The hurdle rate is the minimum return that a business needs before it launches a project or other form of investment. This is otherwise known as the target rate, the required rate of return, or the minimum acceptable rate of return.

A company uses their hurdle rate to decide whether to make an investment, such as launching a new project or buying a security. Before a company moves forward with an investment, it must expect a rate of return that matches or exceeds the hurdle rate. An investment that returns below the hurdle is typically considered either too risky to justify or, in some cases, unprofitable compared to other alternatives.

A company may set its hurdle rate institutionally—establishing a general rate of return that it requires from viable projects. Alternatively, it might use a project-specific hurdle rate—analyzing each project based on current circumstances.