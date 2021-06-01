The Hindenburg Omen is a feared technical indicator that can signal an upcoming stock market crash (the indicator has been tripped prior to past crashes, but it is known for generating false positives).

The Hindenburg Omen is only valid in a rising market -- as measured by the NYSE composite rolling average over the past 10 weeks; the number of stocks at a 52-week high must not be more than twice those stocks at a 52-week low, and the Hindenburg set of apocalyptic conditions must occur twice in a 30-day period.

In August of 2010, the Hindenburg indicator has been tripped twice within a 30-day period, arousing the curiosity of economists, traders, and investors alike.