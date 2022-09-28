What Is a Foreign Exchange Rate? Definition & Examples
What Is a Foreign Exchange Rate?
A foreign exchange rate is the rate at which a currency can be converted into another currency. Exchange rates always involve two currencies, and currencies are always traded in pairs on the foreign exchange market. The U.S. dollar is the most dominant in currency transactions, accounting for almost 90 percent of all trades in 2019, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements—a financial institution that operates as a bank to central banks worldwide.
Some of the more popular rates include U.S. dollar to euro, Japanese yen to U.S. dollar, and British pound to euro. Foreign exchange markets use a three-letter code to denote a country’s currency. For example, USD represents the U.S. dollar, EUR for euro, and JPY for Japanese yen. Traders typically assign names for some pairs of rates, such as dollar-yen for yen to U.S. dollar, and sterling for U.S. dollar to British pound.
Common Currency Trading Pairs
|Foreign Exchange Rate Quote Convention
|Name Convention
|Actual Ratio (Price Currency/Base Currency
EUR
Euro
USD/EUR
JPY
Dollar-Yen
JPY/USD
GBP
Sterling
USD/GBP
CAD
Dollar-Canada
CAD/USD
AUD
Aussie
USD/AUD
NZD
Kiwi
USD/NZD
CHF
Swiss franc
CHF/USD
EURJPY
Euro-yen
JPY/EUR
EURGBP
Euro-sterling
GBP/EUR
EURCHF
Euro-Swiss
CHF/EUR
GBPJPY
Sterling-yen
JPY/GBP
EURCAD
Euro-Canada
CAD/EUR
CADJPY
Canada-yen
JPY/CAD
A Selection of 3-Letter Currency Codes
|3-Letter Code
|Currency
|3-Letter Code
|Currency
|3-Letter Code
|Currency
AED
United Arab Emirates dirham
GBP
Pound sterling
OTH
All other currencies
ARS
Argentine peso
HKD
Hong Kong dollar
PEN
Peruvian sol
AUD
Australian dollar
HUF
Hungarian forint
PHP
Philippine peso
BGN
Bulgarian lev
IDR
Indonesian rupiah
PLN
Polish zloty
BHD
Bahraini dinar
ILS
Israeli new shekel
RMB
Renminbi; see CNY
BRL
Brazilian real
INR
Indian rupee
RON
Romanian leu
CAD
Canadian dollar
JPY
Japanese yen
RUB
Russian rouble
CHF
Swiss franc
KRW
Korean won
SAR
Saudi riyal
CLP
Chilean peso
LTL
Lithuanian litas
SEK
Swedish krona
CNY
Chinese yuan (renminbi)
LVL
Latvian lats
SGD
Singapore dollar
COP
Colombian peso
MXN
Mexican peso
THB
Thai baht
CZK
Czech koruna
MYR
Malaysian ringgit
TWD
New Taiwan dollar
DKK
Danish krone
NOK
Norwegian krone
USD
US dollar
EUR
Euro
NZD
New Zealand dollar
ZAR
South African rand
In determining a particular exchange rate, investors and traders use a base currency to determine how much that currency would fetch in another currency, known as a price currency. A change in a currency’s foreign exchange rate is known as depreciation or appreciation.
Let’s say you wanted to convert one U.S. dollar into Mexican pesos. How many Mexican pesos could you get in exchange for one U.S. dollar? Let’s say the Mexican peso to U.S. dollar rate is 20 to 1. This can be expressed mathematically as 20/1, where 20 (the numerator) represents the price currency and 1 (the denominator) represents the base currency.
The exchange rate in this case is 20 Mexican pesos to 1 U.S. dollar. Flipping the ratio to 1/20 allows us to find out how many dollars we could get for 1 peso. This means that 1 peso could fetch 0.05 of a U.S. dollar, or 5 U.S. cents.
Another example is the USD/EUR pair, in which the euro is the base currency and the U.S. dollar is the price currency. When investors want to know how many U.S. dollars each euro fetches, they’re seeking the rate at which the U.S. dollar can be exchanged into euros. If the ratio is 1.25, that means every euro is worth 1.25 U.S. dollars. A hundred euros would therefore fetch 125 U.S. dollars. On the flip side, each U.S. dollar would fetch only 80 (euro) cents.
Types of Foreign Exchange Rates
Exchange rate regimes refer to the different types of policies used by countries over their currencies. They are classified as floating, fixed, and intermediate.
Floating
A floating rate is a rate that changes depending on the supply and demand for a currency in the foreign exchange market.
There are nuances to a floating rate, such as a managed floating rate. Under a managed floating rate, a country’s currency is allowed to trade freely, but the central bank responds to fluctuations in the exchange rate—in particular, intervening when necessary to prop up the currency.
Examples of currencies with floating rates include the U.S. dollar, the euro, the yen, the British pound, the Mexican peso, the South Korean won, the Russian ruble, the Australian dollar, and the Indonesian rupiah.
Fixed
The value of a currency with a fixed rate is pegged to the value of another currency. Such a mechanism allows a country or territory with a smaller economy to be pegged to the fortunes of a bigger economy, and allows for lower transaction costs due to reduced uncertainty in the foreign exchange market.
However, a nation with a fixed exchange rate can be influenced by factors pertaining to the country to which its currency is pegged, such as following the direction of interest rates. For example, when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tame inflation in the U.S., other countries whose currencies are pegged to the dollar have to follow suit and increase their own rates to maintain the attractiveness of their currency. Failure to do so might lead to a mismatch in the currency strength and the abandonment of the peg.
Examples of currencies with fixed exchange rates include the Hong Kong dollar (pegged to the U.S. dollar), Danish krone (euro), and Saudi riyal (U.S. dollar). It is rare for currencies to trade on a one-to-one basis, but fixed exchange rates can come close.
Intermediate
Intermediate exchange rates, as the name implies, operate somewhere between floating and fixed rates—these are countries that have relatively rigid exchange rates but don’t peg to another currency.
What Risks Are Related to Foreign Exchange Rates?
Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates can wreak havoc on a company’s earnings and on a nation’s economy. Sharp depreciations in currencies can reduce the amount of money repatriated back home and make it more expensive to repay foreign currency-denominated debt. Interest rates, speculation, and global catastrophes are among the main risks of foreign exchange.
Can a Foreign Exchange Rate Be Negative?
No—a currency can depreciate in value compared to another currency, but an exchange rate cannot be negative.