What Are Earnings per Share? Definition, Examples & Limitations

Earnings per share is the dollar amount each shareholder would receive per share of a company's stock if its annual profits were distributed to investors.

What Are Earnings per Share (EPS) in Simple Terms?

Earnings per share—often abbreviated as EPS—is a metric that expresses a company’s annual profit on a per-share basis. In other words, EPS allows investors to examine how much profit a company generates over the course of a year for each share of stock it has issued. EPS is a commonly used measure of a company’s profitability, and it is used in the calculation of other popular valuation metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

How Do You Calculate Earnings per Share?

To calculate earnings per share, divide a company’s annual profit by the number of shares of stock it has outstanding. If a company has both preferred and common stock, only common stock is included in this calculation.

Earnings per Share Formula

EPS = Annual Profit / Outstanding Shares of Common Stock

Earnings per Share Example: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Tesla turned a profit for the first time in 2020. That year, they reported a profit (net income) of $721 million and had 1.083 billion outstanding shares of common stock.

EPS = Annual Profit / Outstanding Shares of Common Stock|

Tesla’s 2020 EPS = $721 million / 1.083 billion outstanding shares of common stock

Tesla’s 2020 EPS = $0.6657

What Do High Earnings per Share Indicate?

Sincere EPS divides a company’s profit by its outstanding shares, the higher a company’s EPS, the more likely it is to have extra profit to distribute to its shareholders as dividends. Additionally, since EPS is a measure of profitability, a higher EPS could make a company’s stock more attractive to investors, which could drive its share price up, resulting in capital gains for existing shareholders.

What Do Low Earnings per Share Indicate?

The lower a company’s EPS, the less likely it is to distribute some of its profits to its shareholders as dividends. Additionally, low earnings could make a company less attractive to investors, which could leave its stock price stagnant or even drive it down.

Can Earnings per Share Be Negative?

If a company has negative income, its EPS can be negative. Typically, negative earnings are not a good sign. For newer businesses, however, a few years of negative earnings can be normal. Startups and other young businesses in growth phases often need to borrow money to gain market share. This can easily result in negative income, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Assuming a company’s management is using borrowed money wisely and has a plan to become profitable in the foreseeable future, a young company with negative earnings can still be a good investment.

If a more mature company that has had positive earnings in the past reports negative earnings for multiple years, however, this could indicate that they are losing market share and may be headed for bankruptcy, which could cause their stock to lose all of its value.

What Are the Limitations of Earnings per Share?

EPS is independent of share price, so it is not particularly useful in determining whether a company’s stock is trading at, above, or below fair value. Additionally, since EPS depends on outstanding shares, the metric can be inflated easily if a company conducts a stock buyback in order to decrease the number of shares in circulation. Conversely, if a company conducts a stock split to increase its shares outstanding while lowering its share price, EPS can drop dramatically without an actual change in earnings.

When and Where Do Companies Report Their EPS?

Publicly traded companies report their EPS quarterly and annually when they file their income statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Company filings can be searched and accessed via the SEC’s website.