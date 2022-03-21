Skip to main content

What Are Diluted Earnings Per Share? Definition, Calculation & Example

Diluted earnings per share is the preferred profit figure to calculate earnings ratios.
Diluted earnings per share are the accepted earnings number on which analysts publish estimates.

Diluted earnings per share are the accepted earnings number on which analysts publish estimates.

What Are Diluted Earnings Per Share?

Diluted earnings per share refers to a company’s per-share profit based on the number of common shares outstanding and the common shares that may be converted from other securities if those securities were exercised.

What Is the Difference Between Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share?

Basic earnings per share only accounts for the number of outstanding common shares for the period, while diluted earnings accounts for all common shares including those that may potentially be converted from other securities.

How to Calculate Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share can be calculated by dividing net income by the number of common shares if all warrants and stock options were exercised and all convertible bonds and preferred stock were converted. If a company reported a loss for the period, then the loss would be divided by all common shares, including those potentially dilutive securities that are outstanding.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Dictionary Terms

Diluted Earnings Per Share = Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders / (Weighted Average of Common Shares Outstanding in the Period + [Warrants + Stock Options + Convertible Bonds + Preferred Stock That Can Potentially Converted Into Common Shares])

Diluted Earnings Per Share = Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders / (Weighted Average of Common Shares Outstanding in the Period + [Warrants + Stock Options + Convertible Bonds + Preferred Stock That Can Potentially Converted Into Common Shares])

Diluted Earnings Per Share Formula

Diluted Earnings Per Share = Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders / (Weighted Average of Common Shares Outstanding in the Period + [Warrants + Stock Options + Convertible Bonds + Preferred Stock That Can Potentially Converted Into Common Shares])

Diluted Earnings Per Share Example: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

In the example below for Apple, the diluted earnings per share is not much different in price from the basic figure. Apple’s calculation for diluted earnings shows a slightly higher number of common shares outstanding, including those that can be converted from securities, even though it didn’t provide a breakdown.

Apple's net income is in millions of dollars, and earnings per share are per dollar. Number of shares is reflected in thousands.

Apple 10-K

Apple2021% Change2020

Net Income

94,680

65%

57,411

Earnings per share:

Basic

5.67 

71%

3.31

Diluted

5.61

71%

3.28

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

16,701,272

-4%

17,352,119

Diluted

16,864,919

-4%

17,528,214

Why Are Diluted Earnings Per Share Important?

Diluted earnings per share is important because it is the accepted earnings number on which analysts would publish estimates and with which investors and analysts calculate earnings ratios, including price-to-earnings ratios.

It appears at the bottom of the income statement and is likely to be the last item, following basic earnings per share. For publicly traded companies, the income statement can be found in the financial statement filed quarterly and annually with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1
D

What Are Diluted Earnings Per Share? Definition, Calculation & Example

By TheStreet Staff
Costco Lead
INVESTING
COSTAMZNTFC

Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

The Costco warehouse club has more than $12 billion in its war chest.

By Daniel Kline
PRESS RELEASES
CWBHFCWEB

Charlotte's Web Signs Exclusive UK Distribution Agreement With Savage Cabbage

By PR Newswire
PRESS RELEASES
HPNN

Digitalage, Inc. Introduces The Hiring Of Industry Veteran, Elaine Bogart, CPA As Chief Financial Officer

By GlobeNewswire
PRESS RELEASES

Tobias Cushing Joins Zurich NA As Head Of Construction Casualty

By PR Newswire
PRESS RELEASES
ATRX

Adhera Therapeutics Names Preeminent Diabetes Pioneer Dr. Jean Buteau To Scientific Advisory Board

By GlobeNewswire
PRESS RELEASES

Ola Electric Makes Strategic Investment In StoreDot, An Israeli Company With Extreme Fast Charging Technology

By PR Newswire
PRESS RELEASES
T

AT&T To Release First-Quarter 2022 Earnings April 21

By Business Wire