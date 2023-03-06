What Is a 457 Plan? Defintion, Types & Benefits

Government employees, police officers, and public school teachers are just a few who qualify for this retirement savings plan. kate sept2004 from Getty Images Signature; Canva

What Is a 457 Plan?

A 457 plan is the government employee's answer to the 401(k) plan. In financial and legal terms, a 457 plan is a retirement plan for government and nonprofit employees that offers tax-advantaged benefits.

It's a retirement plan geared toward state and local government employees that can also be used by select nonprofit career professionals to stash money away for retirement.

Since public and nonprofit sector employees operate under different rules than private sector employees, 457 plans do have some unique wrinkles, risks, and attributes that plan participants should know about if they're to maximize their retirement plan's full potential.

By and large, 457 plan participants can make salary-deferral contributions to the plan using pre-tax money and can benefit as their contributions to the plan compound for decades without being taxed until the cash is withdrawn once the employee retires.

What Are the Different Types of 457 Plans?

There are two primary models for 457 plans:

457(b) plans: The 457(b) retirement plan is the most widely used 457 plan model, commonly provided to state and local government career professionals.

The 457(b) retirement plan is the most widely used 457 plan model, commonly provided to state and local government career professionals. 457(f) plans: The 457(f) plan isn't nearly as common as the 457(b) retirement plan. It's offered to more highly compensated state and local government employees and to select nonprofit employees (usually at the executive and management level.)

Who Qualifies for a 457 Plan?

While the usage of 457 plans has grown in recent years, as the federal government has loosened the rules on offering such plans for employers, the actual list of professions that qualify for 457 plans is limited.

Primarily, the following employees can qualify for a 457 plan:

Police and law enforcement officers

Firefighters and emergency medical technicians/paramedics

Public school teachers and administrators

State or local municipal employees, such as sanitation, highway maintenance, and landscaping workers

State and local politicians and their staff

State or local workers

State or local administrators

Nonprofit employees and other highly compensated employees, primarily at hospitals, trade associations, and charitable organizations

It's worth mentioning that independent contractors may be able to qualify for a 457 plan in certain circumstances, primarily when they contract with an employer who offers 457 plans.

What Are the Benefits of 457 Plans?

Multiple benefits come 457 plans, mainly on the plan's contribution and tax levels:

Contributions Aren't Taxed

The most commonly cited benefit of a 457 plan is that money can be contributed to a plan on a pre-tax basis. That enables plan participants to pay taxes on the contributions once they retire when they're invariably in a lower tax bracket. It also helps lower a plan participant's tax liability in his or her working years.

Here's an example.

Let's say a state government worker earns $5,000 per month and contributes $700 per month to her 457 plan. Based on that contribution level, that employee's taxable income for that particular month is only $4,300 ($5,000 - $700 = $4,300.)

There’s No Penalty for Early Withdrawals

Unlike a 401(k) plan, where a plan participant is penalized 10% of any early plan withdrawal amount, 457 plan participants are not subject to any early withdrawal penalties for taking money out of their account before retirement age. That's because 457 plans, unlike 401(k) plans, are not deemed by Uncle Sam as qualified retirement plans, meaning they are exempt from any tax mandates stemming from the Employee Retirement Income Act of 1974.

That said, a 457 plan participant who takes cash out of his or her plan early will have to pay the standard tax amount due based upon the amount of the withdrawal.

They Include a Double Catch-up Provision

Participants who have fallen behind on their retirement savings can make so-called "double catch-up" contributions to their 457 plan. While other formal retirement plans, like the 401(k) and individual retirement accounts (IRA), do offer expanded catch-up plan contributions, the 457 catch-up provision is especially generous, enabling a 457 plan user to make a contribution that is double their annual maximum contribution ($22,500 is the maximum contribution amount in 2023.)

They Offer a Variety of Investment Options

457 plan participants certainly don't lack investment choices. A wide variety of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are available to 457 users, allowing them to balance their retirement portfolio in a risk-efficient way, depending on their long-term financial goals.

They Have a Ton of Flexibility

Participants who are covered by government employers may be able to roll their 457 plan funds into a new employer's 457 plan, or even into an IRA or Roth IRA, if they leave their current employer. (It's a good idea to check with your future employer before making this move.)

401(k) vs. 457 Plans: What Are the Differences?

Both 457 and 401(k) plans share basic similarities—they both offer tax-advantaged retirement savings, employee matching, and automatic payroll contributions, for example. The two types of retirement plans do differ in several important ways.

Early Withdrawal Penalties

There is a 10% penalty 401(k)for withdrawing funds from a 401(k) before retirement (at age 59½), while 457 plans have no penalty.

Employee Eligibility

401(k) plans are offered to for-profit (private sector) employees, while 457 plans are offered to state and local government employees and nonprofit workers.

Contribution Limits

457 plan participants are allowed to contribute up to 100% of their annual salaries to their retirement plans, as long as that contribution remains within annual 457 contribution limits.

Employer Matches

While employers are allowed to add matching contributions to 457 plans, most don't. That's mostly because state and local governments and nonprofits don't have the revenues of for-profit companies.