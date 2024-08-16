Walmart's bestselling 'stylish and modern' $230 dresser is on sale for only $55

A dresser can be one of the most useful pieces of furniture in your entire home, if you choose the right one. Although people usually think of dressers as strictly for bedroom use, they offer much more than that. Placing one in the living room or entryway can change the flow of your space and add much-needed storage to any room. We found an amazing deal on one of Walmart’s best-selling dressers you won’t want to miss.

The Zunmos Nine-Drawer Dresser is only $55 right now at Walmart. The regular price of this dresser is $230, so it’s likely to sell out fast. This is a smart buy at the regular price, so getting it for $175 off makes it that much better. This dresser has a waterproof tabletop, sturdy steel construction, and attractive fabric drawers that make it lightweight and easy to use.

Zunmos 9-Drawer Dresser, $55 (was $230) at Walmart

Get it.

Two drawer sizes make it highly adaptable and great for use in bedrooms and common areas alike. It also includes ergonomic molded handles for easy opening and closing, as well as hardware for attaching the dresser to the wall for added safety and stability.

Tons of Walmart shoppers raved about this dresser in the reviews, and 175 people left a five-star rating. They repeatedly called it “perfect” and “awesome.” Many buyers loved the moderate size of the dresser, and how that made it the perfect option for several different uses. One described it as “great for teens” while another said it’s “perfect for a small space.” As for the furniture’s aesthetics, a customer shared that they found the dresser to be “very stylish and modern.”

Walmart is selling the beautiful Zunmos Nine-Drawer Dresser for just $55, but not for long. This lightweight and highly versatile piece of furniture is a great addition to any home. At this incredible price, it might as well be yours.