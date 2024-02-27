The Amazon tiny home that's gaining traction on TikTok is a staggering $12,000 off, and it's selling fast

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With most of the country experiencing a competitive housing market, some people are turning to alternative living solutions, including tiny houses. These prefabricated homes are smaller than the average house, but cost a fraction of the price. There's one in particular that's gaining popularity on TikTok and happens to be on major sale right now.

The Zolyndo Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home with a restroom is discounted at Amazon from $20,000 down to just $7,999, which equals a whopping $12,000 in savings. It's also one of Amazon shoppers' most-wished-for items at the moment, so hurry because it's already low in stock. One TikTok user put it to the test and showed how they put it together saying "it's legit" and they added an additional video on their page with a tour where the tiny house is fully furnished.

When fully set up, it measures 13.8 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 8.3 feet tall, making it ideal for all types of living situations whether you have a large or small plot of land to put it on. Unlike most tiny, studio-style homes, this one provides enough space for two small bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen, and it comes complete with a fully functional bathroom. It's already equipped with electrical wiring, but you'll need to add your own furniture and have plumbing installed (not included).

Zolyndo Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home, $7,999 (was $20,000) at Amazon

Amazon says it can arrive in as little as two days, but you should give yourself more time to prepare since it requires the buyer to have a crane ready for proper placement. Once it's placed on your land, it's relatively easy to set up considering it's delivered as a shipping container and features a foldable design that's secured with drywall anchors and screws.

You might be wondering how structurally sound it is, and according to the brand, it's made of steel frames and flame-retardant foam wallboard that's waterproof and thermally insulated. It says the tiny house can withstand earthquakes up to a grade 8 and wind up to a grade 10.

Although it doesn't have many ratings just yet, one five-star reviewer said it's the "best thing you will ever get." The TikTok users who filmed building it also seemed to be impressed with the quality.

Even if you don't plan on using it as your primary residence, this tiny house would be a great budget-friendly option for a vacation home or a guest house. Take advantage of the 60% discount while you can and get yourself the Zolyndo Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home for just $7,999.

This story originally appeared on PARADE.