Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling Christmas tree storage bag that withstood a hurricane is on sale for $16

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The joy of decorating your home for the holidays and setting up the Christmas tree is always followed by the stress of taking it down after the season ends. Finding the right storage for your tree makes all the difference, especially when it is something you can rely on for years to come.

Take the hassle out of storing and transporting your tree with the Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag . It has sold over 20,000 times in the past month and is on sale right now for just $16. With heavy-duty waterproof polyethylene plastic protecting your tree from moisture, dust, and damage, it’s no wonder this product is the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s Christmas tree storage category .

This bag measures 65-inches long, 30-inches wide, and 15-inches tall, so it can easily fit up to a 9-foot Christmas tree. It features dual zippers that allow a wide opening for effortless placement and removal. And forget about figuring out how to navigate lugging a large cardboard box from storage to your living room. This storage bag has two-stitch reinforced handles, making it a breeze to sling over your shoulder for easy transportation.

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $16 (was $18) at Amazon

Available in three festive colors (red, green, and white), you can spot this bag among all the cardboard boxes and storage bins that look no different from the next. Whether you’re using this product to store an artificial Christmas tree or other holiday decorations, we suggest labeling the built-in card slot to diminish guesswork.

It’s backed by over 47,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and has thousands of reviews from people raving about its usefulness.

“Why have I waited so long to purchase one of these,” one shopper wrote . “It’s a nice, thick material that doesn’t seem like it will tear easily. The size makes it very versatile with different styles of trees in case you change to a slightly different size of tree. Bye-bye cardboard box!”

Another person who said they were directly impacted by a hurricane wrote that the bag’s waterproof and durable material “protected” their Christmas tree from the floods caused by the storm.