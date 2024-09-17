Walmart is selling a 'beautiful' $300 luggage set for only $90, and shoppers say it 'makes traveling a breeze'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're a serial overpacker or prone to leaving essential items behind, most of us struggle when it comes to effectively gathering everything you need when away from home. And while we can’t make you a professional packer, we can recommend something to set you up for success at the ground level—a quality suitcase.

Right now, Walmart is having a sale on one of its most popular luggage sets. This Zimtown Hard Luggage Set has over 3,100 five-star ratings, and is currently $210 off—bringing it down to only $90 for three suitcases. That's just $30 a pop!

Zimtown Hard Luggage Set, $90 (was $300) at Walmart

“Beautiful set,” wrote one satisfied customer. “I bought these because my kids were struggling with carrying two duffel bags. It arrived in three days—just in time for my flight—and it made our traveling experience a breeze.”

Though this customer opted for the teal color, there are 10 more colors to choose from, including your classic neutrals like black, navy, or gray, and some vibrant choices like pink, purple, and bright blue. And not only is picking a unique color fun, but it can also help you spot your stuff at the baggage claim, which means no more chasing down every medium black suitcase.

The suitcases have multi-directional wheels, which allow you to guide it alongside you instead of pulling it behind. Not only is it easier to control, but you don’t have to worry about it flipping every time you turn. They also feature a hard outer shell that protects your personals inside. Since it’s made from flexible polycarbonate, it’s designed to have some give, so it won’t crack or shatter easily. Speaking of protection—this suitcase also has a built-in TSA lock, so you can secure your items with a passcode.

“Love how roomy these are,” wrote one customer. "It was easy to pack everything I needed for two weeks—plus it’s a big bonus that the smallest one is carry-on size. Very high-end in appearance and absolute dream to roll on the long walk to the gates.”