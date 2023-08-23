A mopping robot vacuum that ‘makes life so much easier’ is 75% off at Amazon ahead of Labor Day sales

Cleaning your floors is probably the last thing you want to do after getting home, but the good news is it doesn’t have to be as time-consuming as you might think. Thanks to one innovative tool, you can have the job done at the touch of a button from anywhere. Best of all, it’ll only cost you $150.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The ZCWA Mopping Robot Vacuum is exactly what you're expecting: a robot vacuum with a built-in mop that’s ideal for cleaning all types of surfaces including carpets and hard floors. It’s made using an advanced motor with four cleaning modes–spot, automatic, edge, and zig-zag clean– for better accuracy and it automatically adjusts suction power as it switches from one surface to the next. Inside, there’s a 200-ml dust box and a 230-ml water tank that allows it to alternate between vacuuming and mopping without having to stop the machine. The mop pad is washable, so you can use it over and over.

Right now, it’s on sale with double discounts at Amazon making it a shocking $450 off. It might sound too good to be true, but this model has over 1,000 five-star ratings and 1,000 people alone have purchased one in the past 30 days.

ZCWA Mopping Robot Vacuum, $150 (was $600) at Amazon

Not only can this robot vacuum and mop be controlled by downloading the Tuya app on your Android or iOS device, but it also comes with a handy remote control. Both allow you to set schedules, adjust settings, and start cleanings without leaving your chair. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can voice-activate the vacuum for added convenience.

Instead of mapping out the entire house, the ZCWA model uses anti-drop sensors and an infrared buffer anti-collision board to protect the vacuum from falling down stairs or colliding with furniture. It automatically changes its course when there’s a steep drop or an obstacle in its path.

Unlike some other robot vacuums, this one runs for up to 100 minutes on a single charge. That means it can clean an entire room without having to go back to its docking station, which it does automatically as the battery runs low. This vacuum and mop combo will always be ready to clean whenever you need it.

“Love having a vacuum that I don’t have to manually do myself,” wrote one reviewer. “With kids and being a single mom who works full time, this makes life so much easier. If you have pets and kids this is the easiest way to keep the floors clean.”

DON'T MISS: Shoppers call this handheld vacuum a ‘powerful little giant,’ and it’s $100 off on Amazon before Labor Day

There’s no time to waste if you have your eye on a Mopping Robot Vacuum since it’s available at such a steep discount for a limited time. Take it from several reviewers that it’s “worth the money" and add it to your card.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.