A Yeti Rambler with 76,000 perfect rating is on sale after Christmas, and shoppers are rushing to buy it

Christmas might be over, but there are still tons of great deals available and now’s the time to treat yourself to the gifts on your list that you didn’t receive. If you need a well-insulated tumbler, you’re in luck because the popular
It’s not very often that anything from Yeti goes on sale, but shoppers go into a frenzy trying to stock up when it does. The
And we don’t blame them, considering it’s made to keep beverages hot and cold “
Yeti Rambler 30-oz Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid, $38 (was $45) at
Amazon
This mug is made of BPA-free and dishwasher-safe kitchen-grade stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation that is ideal for holding all sorts of drinks. Aside from keeping coffee piping hot and water ice cold, it can also hold small portions of food like chili, beef stew, baked beans, and pasta on the go, making it perfect for travelers. Its layer of DuraCoat provides a nice grip and protects the color from scratching, chipping, and fading, so it’s safe to take on camping trips and hikes.
More than 75,800 shoppers have given this Yeti mug a five-star rating for its durability and longevity, with
“This keeps ice for 24 hours and coffee hot for hours,”
Since so many colors of the
