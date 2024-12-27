Walmart is selling a 'beautiful and light' $200 9-drawer dresser for only $50, and it's bound to sell out

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There's no such thing as too much storage for your home, and right now Walmart has a plethora of options on sale. Right now, shoppers can take advantage of thousands of incredible discounts on items across every category including furniture.

The Yangming Fabric Storage Dresser is nothing to sleep on, considering it originally retails for $200 and is marked down to only $50. What sets this dresser apart from other models is that it comes with nine fabric drawers that give off the appearance of real wood, but they're actually super lightweight and made of cationic material. This fabric helps minimize static and is wear-resistant ensuring the drawers can withstand daily use. Plus, they feature easy-pull handles for added convenience.

Yangming Fabric Storage Dresser, From $50 (was $200) at Walmart

The Yangming Fabric Storage Dresser. Courtesy of Walmart

Alongside the fabric drawers, the dresser is made with a sturdy steel frame that can hold up to 66 pounds, making it great for organizing clothes, office supplies, or additional linens. It does require assembly, but many reviews attest that it's easy to put together, especially since it comes with all the tools you'll need. An anti-tipping kit is also included with setup materials as an optional safety precaution.

Yangming Fabric Storage Dresser Courtesy of Walmart

More than 2,000 shoppers have given this dresser a five-star rating and one person referred to it as "beautiful and light." The same reviewer said, "It can easily be lifted to the area you need it to be in, and it does have a lot of room inside each drawer."

"Great for extra storage in a den, office, or bedroom," another shopper wrote. "[The] top is wood but it really looks like the front is too. I would highly recommend this product."