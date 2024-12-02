Walmart is selling a 'luxurious' $179 sheet set for only $31, and shoppers say it's 'soft and breathable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been buying low-quality sheets just to save money, you're missing out. A well-made sheet set is essential for a healthy night's sleep. The good news is that you don't have to spend a fortune on sheets to sleep like royalty. As proof, we found a wonderful, comfy 100% cotton sheet set that's on sale during Walmart's Cyber Monday event, and you won't believe the price.

The Yalamila Ultra-Soft Sheet Set is only $31 at the moment, which is down from the regular price of $179. That's an incredibly deep discount on this four-piece deep-pocket bedding that includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. The Walmart Cyber Monday sale is happening now, but only for a few more hours so don't miss your chance to get these sheets at a price that's almost unheard of.

Yalamila Ultra-Soft Sheet Set, $31 (was $179) at Walmart

This sheet set is made from 100% premium cotton and has a thread count of 300, meaning it's softer than most sheets and highly breathable. The fitted sheet has extra-deep elastic-lined pockets, which will fit almost any mattress. Plus, it's available in six different colorways and five sizes, ranging from twin to California king.

Walmart shoppers were thrilled with the quality of this sheet set. One customer, who called it "lovely," shared, "I have a deep 14-inch mattress and this sheet set works perfectly for it. The material feels great and it's a good value."

Another buyer touted the "eco-friendly and luxurious" materials used in the set. They said, "I love that they are 100% cotton, which is way more eco-friendly than synthetics. The sheets are also soft and breathable against my skin."