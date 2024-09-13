Walmart is selling a 'hotel-quality' $219 duvet insert for just $55, but only for a few more hours

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cool fall nights are just around the corner—and if you are someone that sleeps with the windows open, you may have already found yourself shivering in your summer sheets. Though there’s nothing like waking up to crisp air in your face, it’s a whole different experience if you’re wrapped in a cozy cocoon. One of the comfiest and coziest bedding options is a down duvet—but many times they can be quite expensive—especially when you get one that’s high quality.

But lucky for anyone looking for a budget bedroom upgrade, the Yalamila WhatsBedding Down Comforter that usually goes for $219 is currently on sale at Walmart for only $55. This is technically a duvet insert, but it comes in both white and gray colors so it is neutral enough to be used on its own as well. It is available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, as well as a heavyweight option for extra cold winter nights. Shoppers even call it "hotel-quality."

Yalamila WhatsBedding Down Comforter, From $55 (was $219) at Walmart

The insert has a 100% cotton shell that's breathable and naturally cool to the touch. A box-stitch design helps to keep the down evenly distributed, an especially helpful feature if you plan on throwing it in the washing machine (which you can actually do).

“I recently spent a week at a 5-star resort and never slept so well,” said one reviewer. “I quickly recreated the sleeping environment in my own home and now it always feels like I’m on vacation!” The shopper also appreciated that the comforter has loops in the corners to secure the duvet in place, which is helpful for keeping it from bunching up or sliding.

Another customer was pleasantly surprised by the quality. “I love this comforter!!!" they wrote. "It came vacuum-sealed and when opening the package it quickly expanded. It is so full and pretty! I have not put a cover on it because I like how it looks on its own. I have it on a spare bed so I’m not worried about protecting it, but the fabric is sturdy and doesn’t seem like it will soil easily.”