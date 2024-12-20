Walmart is selling a top-rated $83 reversible bedding set for only $37 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you're searching for ways to increase your quality of sleep without purchasing an entirely new mattress, the solution could be as easy (and affordable) as swapping your bedding. It's no secret that duvets can cost a pretty penny, but that's not the case for one highly rated bedding set at Walmart.
Shoppers are flocking to the
Yalamila 3-Piece Bedding Set, $37 (was $83) at
Walmart
The best part about reversible bedding is you don't have to purchase a new set just to switch up your style. Simply flip it over and your bedroom has a whole new aesthetic. This dark blue and beige combo is the best deal available at only $37, but there are other colorways to choose from at an additional cost.
More than 4,900 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating and one person went as far as to say it's "as soft as a feather." Several others rave about its quality and how comfortable it is to sleep with.
"There was nothing that I disliked about this comforter," another reviewer wrote. "It was definitely a great buy and it is warm when it's cold, and it's not overbearing when the temperatures are hot."
It's not very often that a nearly $100 comforter set goes on sale for only $37, so don't pass up your opportunity to
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.