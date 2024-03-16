Skip to main content
A top-selling fire pit at Amazon is on sale for only $90 just in time for spring
image caption
Prime packages are seen at Amazon stand during the 15th edition of the European Economic Congress at International Congress Centre in Katowice, Poland

A top-selling fire pit at Amazon is on sale for only $90 just in time for spring

It's backed by over 7,000 perfect ratings.

NurPhoto/Getty Images

It's backed by over 7,000 perfect ratings.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As daylight increases, you’ll probably want to spend more time enjoying the outdoors and the timing couldn't be better because Amazon just announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale. Whether you’re just starting your patio renovations or need something to pull the space together, we have the solution that will be the cherry on top of your outdoor entertaining area: a fire pit.

What might seem like an expensive endeavor is actually quite affordable with the Yaheetech Fire Pit Table, which is on sale for just $90 at Amazon. With over 7,000 five-star ratings, it’s no wonder this holds a spot as a bestseller in Amazon’s fire pit category

Yaheetech Fire Pit Table, $90 (was $100) at Amazon

The Yaheetech Fire Pit Table is on sale right now at Amazon

Whatever event or laid-back evening you might be planning, this versatile fire pit can be put to use in several different ways. Use it with its primary purpose in mind and cozy up around it for extra warmth on a chilly night, or place the included log grate on top for hosting the most epic barbecues. You could even fill the empty pit with ice and use it as a temporary cooler.

This 34-inch pit can be used with firewood or charcoal and it comes with everything you need: a spark protection cover, charcoal grate, fire bowl, rustic-looking frame, and a poker. It even includes a handy water-resistant cover in the case of bad weather.

Over 300 shoppers have bought this fire pit in the last month, and there’s no sign of that number slowing down as the temperatures start heating up.

There are so many rave reviews, but the most common point people are calling out is how much of a "breeze" this product is to assemble. “It only took about 45 minutes for the two of us to put together,” said one buyer.

“We got this square steel fire pit table for our wedding, and it's been a fantastic addition to our backyard,” said another shopper. “Whether it's a chilly evening or just a desire for some outdoor relaxation, this fire pit has elevated our experience.”

Don’t break the bank on an overpriced fire pit. Consider the Yaheetech Fire Pit Table while it’s just $90 at Amazon. We see a lot of outdoor gatherings and s’mores in your future.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
SavingsAmazon

Exclusive Investor Content

12 Investment Ideas for Beginners

⭐Forget AI and quantum computing, these are the 3 best investing ideas for 2025

12-31-25-2025-new-years-eve-numerals-lit-up

⭐Looking into the future: Here's my 2025 stock pick

Hong Kong Stocks Halt Seven-day Rot As Meituan, Tencent Lead Market Rebound

⭐Asia's strongest performer in 2024 may surprise you

A man stares at a stock market quote screen

⭐Are stocks preparing for a deeper pullback?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now