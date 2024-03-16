A top-selling fire pit at Amazon is on sale for only $90 just in time for spring

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As daylight increases, you’ll probably want to spend more time enjoying the outdoors and the timing couldn't be better because Amazon just announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale. Whether you’re just starting your patio renovations or need something to pull the space together, we have the solution that will be the cherry on top of your outdoor entertaining area: a fire pit.

What might seem like an expensive endeavor is actually quite affordable with the Yaheetech Fire Pit Table , which is on sale for just $90 at Amazon. With over 7,000 five-star ratings, it’s no wonder this holds a spot as a bestseller in Amazon’s fire pit category .

Yaheetech Fire Pit Table, $90 (was $100) at Amazon

Whatever event or laid-back evening you might be planning, this versatile fire pit can be put to use in several different ways. Use it with its primary purpose in mind and cozy up around it for extra warmth on a chilly night, or place the included log grate on top for hosting the most epic barbecues. You could even fill the empty pit with ice and use it as a temporary cooler.

This 34-inch pit can be used with firewood or charcoal and it comes with everything you need: a spark protection cover, charcoal grate, fire bowl, rustic-looking frame, and a poker. It even includes a handy water-resistant cover in the case of bad weather.

Over 300 shoppers have bought this fire pit in the last month, and there’s no sign of that number slowing down as the temperatures start heating up.

There are so many rave reviews, but the most common point people are calling out is how much of a " breeze" this product is to assemble . “It only took about 45 minutes for the two of us to put together,” said one buyer .

“We got this square steel fire pit table for our wedding, and it's been a fantastic addition to our backyard,” said another shopper . “Whether it's a chilly evening or just a desire for some outdoor relaxation, this fire pit has elevated our experience.”