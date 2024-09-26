Amazon is selling a 'perfect' $757 inflatable glamping tent for just $369, and shoppers say it's 'amazing'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you haven't gone glamping yet, then you haven't experienced the great outdoors at its best. Glamping is just camping with a little extra style and comfort, and anyone can do it. While a standard pop-up gazebo is great for drinks on the patio or a day at the beach, it's not designed with overnight stays in mind. Luckily we found a spectacular inflatable glamping tent on sale at Amazon, and this is a fun product if we've ever seen one.

The XLTTYWL Inflatable Glamping Tent is only $369 right now. That's an impressive 51% off the $757 regular price. If you were ever going to try glamping for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity. But don't wait too long to put this inflatable tent in your cart, or you may blow your chance at a great deal.

XLTTYWL Inflatable Camping Tent, $369 (was $757) at Amazon

Despite the fun "glamping" moniker, this is truly a great all-around tent for use in the wilderness or the backyard. The inflatable self-supporting design makes for quick and easy setup. A simple hand pump is included and the structure should take less than 15 minutes to fully inflate. There are no rods or supports holding the tent in place. You simply need to affix the four stake ropes to the ground after inflation, and it's ready for use. The tent also includes a double door entryway, has space for four people, and screen windows for improved airflow.

Amazon customers raved about this "amazing" tent. Above all, they praised its "effortless setup" due to the inflatable construction. One shopper, who called it "spacious and attractive" also wrote "for my needs, this tent is perfect and provides good value for the money." Another claimed "it has completely transformed my camping experience." It also looks like the most stylish shelter in the woods, so you can't really go wrong with this buy.