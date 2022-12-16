Ever since the latest-generation of gaming consoles hit the scene in 2020, they’ve been hard to find. Thankfully though, restocks on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S during the holidays have become more frequent.

And with such a popular holiday wish list item, it can be incredibly difficult to track down in-stock gaming consoles. Luckily, Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report is delivering the best of both worlds for the Xbox Series S.

Verizon is currently offering the compact Xbox Series S console in-stock, and it's a full $70 off the MSRP. That means $229 for the Xbox Series S with no-strings attached and on-time delivery for the holidays.

So let’s break down the deal on the console along with some accessories that are the perfect complements.

​​The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the nicest things about the Xbox Series S is its size. It’s downright compact and won’t tower over your home entertainment cabinet like the Series X or PS5. Don’t let the small size fool you though - the Series S can play all of the major titles that you’d expect to play on a Series X.

Performance also cruises along thanks to a more modern architecture, and it supports gameplay at up to 120 frames-per-second. The gameplay is also at a full 1440p resolution which will look sharp and crisp on any modern TV. Models from Samsung or Sony with gaming modes can even enhance the experience with dedicated gaming modes. Whether you want to explore a galaxy far, far away, battle it on the sports world, or go on a wild adventure, any title will look great here.

At a full $70 off, Verizon is offering the lowest price we’ve tracked for the Xbox Series S, and this is a dynamite gift for any on your list. Verizon is currently offering the console in-stock for quick shipping, but we can't guarantee how long that may last.

Xbox Accessories

Want to pair a console with an extra controller for a multiplayer experience, or are you shopping for someone who already has a console? We’re highlighting some deals on accessories and games ahead.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.