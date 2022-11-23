The Xbox Series Is Down to Just $239.99 at Amazon

In the world of gaming consoles, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is one of the more fun ones. It kind of looks like a giant walkie talkie with its build, but in reality is the smallest of the next-gen consoles.

And right now, it is down to a super lower price of just $239.99 on Amazon, and it delivers fairly quickly with Prime shipping. Here’s the scoop though, that’s a full $60 off and it comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller.

While it’s not as powerful as the Xbox Series X, it delivers up to 1440p resolution gaming with support for 120 frames-per-second and HDR. Plus, the built-in storage is 512GB which is plenty of a few games, and when it comes to expanding that you can get a Seagate card to plug right in.

Pairing the Xbox Series S with a GamePass subscription--on sale for $40 for 3-months--lets you play online with friends all over the globe, and gives you instant access to thousands of games at no additional cost.

You’ll also find that the Series S supports older games, including Xbox classics, and offers most of the major features of the Series X including quick resume. You can also use the Series S as a streaming player with apps for Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu.

