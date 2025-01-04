Nordstrom Rack is selling a 'soft' $55 throw blanket for $35, and shoppers say it's 'super comfy and cozy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the possibility of snow storms and plunging temperatures, now is the perfect time to stock up on comfortable bedding. Between soft sheet sets and warm comforters, you'll need the additional layers to keep you cozy all day long.

Right now, the Woven and Weft Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket is on sale at Nordstrom Rack for only $35. It is the perfect blanket to throw over your comforter or cuddle up with on the couch due to its soft and luxurious material. The cold weather doesn't stand a chance against this snug and homey throw.

Woven and Weft Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket, $35 (was $55) at Nordstrom Rack

Made from 100% cotton, this waffle weave throw blanket is available in two color options — toffee brown and pale blue. Both of these classic hues are versatile enough to match your current bedding and pillows. Plus, you can even use this throw blanket as an additional piece of home decor by simply draping it over your couch or bed for a bit of added texture.

"I love this blanket! It’s soft and comfy," one shopper wrote. "I like the color, too. It's very breathable and lightweight. It feels like it’s made well, too. I definitely recommend this!!"

"Love it," wrote another customer. "I love this blanket! It’s soft, comfortable, and breathable so it’s great to use all year. It also washes really well! It’s amazing quality and now I want it in more colors!"

Although the gifting season is over, this blanket would make a great present for anyone in your life who enjoys cuddling up on the couch. The best part about this blanket is that it is completely machine-washable, so you can use it on repeat. This blanket comes in one size, but shoppers say it's big enough to fit on a king-size bed.

"Super comfy and cozy," wrote a third shopper. "This blanket does not make you too hot. The waffle pattern also keeps the blanket feeling light on your body. It washes well, cuddles well, and is nice and big. The feel is nice — not slippery."