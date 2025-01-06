Nordstrom Rack is selling a $170 queen-size quilt set for only $60, and shoppers say it's 'soft and comfortable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to bedding, many of us have specific preferences about fabrics, texture, and warmth. With so many different blankets, comforters, and sheet options out there, it might be difficult to narrow down what exactly suits you the best. But if you are all about warmth and comfort, we found the perfect quilt set for you.

Right now, the Woven and Weft Channel Stitch Queen Quilt Set is on sale at Nordstrom Rack for $60. With an original price point of $170, you can save a ton of money on this stylish and cozy quilt set that will make you never want to get out of bed.

Woven and Weft Channel Stitch Queen Quilt Set, $60 (was $170) at Nordstrom Rack

You can easily upgrade your bedroom with this bedding set that includes one quilt and two pillow shams. Each piece offers a channel stitch quilting design that adds a stylish and interesting texture to your bed. It is made of 100% microfiber with a 100% polyester filling that is perfect for when you need an extra soft and plush layer. If you have a large bed, you can also grab this quilt set in a king size for just $70.

"Absolutely perfect," wrote one shopper. "This is a beautiful comforter set, it's soft and comfortable with a beautiful stitching pattern. It fits perfectly on a queen-size bed."

This quilt set is available in five muted color options — gray, rose clay, white, sand, and chambray blue — that will all create a soft and alluring look. Unlike other comforters or quilts, this one can be thrown in the washing machine and tumbled dry to help maintain its shape and texture.

"Pretty great," wrote another customer. "Quality [is] excellent, soft and pretty. This quilt set is of high quality. The color is exactly as expected and it is stunning. I am overjoyed with this set. I want to order another one for our guest bedroom. It's absolutely perfect!"