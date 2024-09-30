Walmart is selling a 'sturdy and roomy' $152 convertible travel backpack for only $79

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The key to worry-free travel is adaptability. That rule applies to your backpack as much as it does your state of mind. If you have a bag that can go anywhere and do anything, then so can you. We found a great example of this type of backpack, and fortunately it's on sale right now for just $79 at Walmart

You can buy the Witzman Vintage Canvas Travel Backpack at a hefty discount of $73 off the regular price. A spacious and highly versatile backpack is almost unheard of at this price point, which is why it's a great idea to buy it while it's still on sale.

Witzman Vintage Canvas Travel Backpack, $79 (was $152) at Walmart

This amazing bag has almost too many features to mention in a single article.. For starters, it can be used either as a backpack or as a single-strap duffle bag, adapting to your travel needs on the fly. Convenient zipper pockets can be found on almost every exterior surface, and the large main compartment can fit up to a 16-inch laptop. The backpack's roomy bottom compartment is perfect for keeping shoes or other dirty items separate from the rest of your things. The ruggedness of this travel backpack is backed by a 12-month manufacturer's warranty and there's a lifetime warranty on the shoulder strap. That means choosing this bag is a jackpot.

Walmart buyers found this product to be a welcome addition to their travel gear. One shopper said it was "quality made" and also shared "I actually wanted a duffle and thought I would try this. I'm glad I did. It's classy, sturdy, and roomy." Another said it was "great as a carry-on bag." They added "It's convertible to a crossbody duffle, which is useful for airport travel where you might want to carry a second backpack. This is a great pack."